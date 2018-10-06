06/10/2018 15:17:00

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – ALNY

Related content
05 Oct - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
05 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehold..
05 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..
Related debate
14 Aug - 
Super  🎶 👌 👍
14 Aug - 
percussionist
14 Aug - 
Fibonacci cyklus omsat til rytmik af en indisk “konnako..

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY) (“Alnylam”) on behalf of purchasers of Alnylam securities between February 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Important Deadline:

Investors who purchased Alnylam securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 26, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit www.ktmc.com/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-securities-class-action

.

According to the complaint, Alnylam is a global biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on RNA interference (“RNAi”). RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. In December 2017, Alnylam submitted its first new drug application and marketing authorization application for Onpattro (patisiran) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Patisiran is an intravenously administered RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (“TTR”) for the treatment of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis. It is designed to target and silence specific messenger RNA, potentially blocking the production of TTR protein before it is made.

The complaint alleges that, on September 12, 2018, Nomura/Instinet analyst Christopher Marai stated that a review document released by the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research “highlights greater risk” with respect to certain trials of Alnylam’s ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection, as well as “a limited market opportunity in TTR cardiomyopathy, and a potential platform safety risk.” Specifically, Mr. Marai asserted that “[t]he document highlights FDA reviewers’ concerns over cardiac deaths in patients treated with ONPATTRO and suggests that the drug should be limited to patients with polyneuropathy only (i.e., not patients with cardiac manifestations and polyneuropathy). Furthermore, we believe some comments on the lack of cardiac efficacy call into question claims made by [Alnylam] in this regard.”

Following this news, Alnylam’s stock price fell $5.60, or over 5.5%, to close at $94.75 per share on September 12, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (ii) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to discuss this securities fraud class action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299–7706 or (610) 667–7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com.

Alnylam investors may, no later than November 26, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 299-7706

(610) 667-7706

info@ktmc.com

KTMC-Logo_RGB.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:17 ALNY
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – ALNY
05 Oct MCHP
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ampio, Microchip Technology, Chegg, and Alnylam and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
05 Oct ALNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ALNY
05 Oct ALNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 26, 2018
05 Oct ALNY
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within EQT, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare Realty Trust, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, The Hartford Financial Services Group, and Ryder System — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growt
03 Oct ALNY
Alnylam Loss Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ALNY
03 Oct ALNY
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – ALNY
01 Oct ALNY
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. – ALNY
30 Sep MCHP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PVG USAT MCHP COCP ABBV and ALNY
29 Sep ALNY
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Fenner Valley Water Authority and Cadiz Inc. Establish $5 Million Fund for Water Quality Investments in Disadvantaged Communities
2
Sandfire Resources America Inc.: Black Butte Copper Progress Report
3
Benchmark’s Gold and Silver Project Exhibits Porphyry Style Geological Potential in the Golden Triangle
4
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Access National Corporation (ANCX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ANCX Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals .. 86.75 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:17
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – ALNY
15:00
Rosen Law Firm Reminds LogMeIn, Inc. Investors of Important Oct. 19 Deadline in First Filed Case – LOGM
14:05
Loxo Oncology Announces LOXO-292 Durability Update in Patients with RET-Mutant Medullary Thyroid Cancer and RET Fusion-Positive Thyroid Cancer from LIBRETTO-001 at the 88th Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association
12:30
New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Presented at Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society Demonstrate Benefits in Treating Presymptomatic Infants with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
10:08
Test Message
06:41
Test Message
05:30
Benchmark’s Gold and Silver Project Exhibits Porphyry Style Geological Potential in the Golden Triangle
03:50
ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC
03:50
NEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. - NVRO

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 October 2018 16:08:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-06 17:08:26 - 2018-10-06 16:08:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY