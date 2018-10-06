06/10/2018 16:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Fire Alarm Enclosure

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, leader in explosion proof lighting and equipment, has released a new explosion proof enclosure designed to safely house fire alarm strobe lights in hazardous locations. This enclosure has a bold red finish and adjustable trunnion mount for ideal strobe visibility.

The EPL-AEY-6.7ID-RED-MOD1 is an explosion proof fire alarm enclosure most compatible with Gentex Commander4 series of fire alarms. This enclosure has a red finish to help indicate its purpose. An adjustable trunnion bracket allows users to mount the enclosure and re-position it to make the enclosed strobe light easy to see.

This enclosure is constructed of copper-free aluminum and the protective lens of tempered soda lime glass. It is IP66 waterproof and resistant to the corrosive effects of dust, dirt, humidity and weather. With this housing, the enclosed fire alarms can operate safely in hazardous locations with temperatures ranging between -22°F and 140°F, as well as 0% to 95% non-condensing, humid environments. This enclosure is rated for use in Class I Divisions 1 & 2 Groups B, C, & D, Class II Divisions 1 & 2 Groups E, F, & G and Class III hazardous locations.

“This enclosure makes it possible to safely operate fire alarms in explosive environments, which is very important to worker safety,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Also, the adjustable bracket gives operators the flexibility to position the enclosure to ensure the alarm’s strobe can be effectively seen.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8392bf8b-ef54-4d3a-bc21-e9f9c15ffdb7

