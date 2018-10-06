05/10/2018 23:52:58

NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, November 6

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) announced today it will issue its third quarter and year-to-date earnings release and conduct an analyst conference call and webcast to review results at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

To hear the conference by webcast, log on to NW Natural Holdings’ corporate website at nwnatural.com. To hear the conference call by phone, please dial 1-866-267-6789 within the United States and 1-855-669-9657 from Canada. International callers can dial 1-412-902-4110.

To access the conference replay, please call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States and enter the conference identification pass code 10124865. To hear the replay from Canada, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and from international locations, please dial 1-412-317-0088.

About NW Natural Holdings

NW Natural Holdings is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and operates through its largest wholly owned subsidiary, a 159-year-old regulated natural gas local distribution company, NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), its wholly owned subsidiary NW Natural Water Company, and other business interests and activities. Additional information is available at nwnatural.com.

Investor Contact:  Nikki Sparley

Phone: 503-721-2530

Email: nikki.sparley@nwnatural.com

Media Contact: Melissa Moore

Phone: 503-220-2436

Email: melissa.moore@nwnatural.com

