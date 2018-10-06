Religious Liberty Expert Kelly Shackelford Statement on the U.S. Senate’s Confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Late this afternoon the United States Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. The following statement in response to the appointment may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO and General Counsel for First Liberty Institute:

As a law firm dedicated to defending religious freedoms, we are thrilled that Judge Kavanaugh has finally been confirmed to the Supreme Court. Judge Kavanaugh has a solid history and commitment to protecting the religious freedoms and First Amendment rights of our citizens and has demonstrated in his many years on the bench a deep respect for the proper role of the judiciary.

