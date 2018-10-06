06/10/2018 06:41:00

Test Message

PRN_AdminLive - Test Message

PR Newswire

London, October 6

PR Newswire Disclose Service Test Notice

This is a service test message for the PRN Disclose system

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
25
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
05 Oct
VWS
Han påstår nok at han rammer alle sine investeringer i bunden og sælger med mange hundrede procent g..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Digital Asset Monetary Network Engages Firm to Showcase Crowdfunding Portals and Issuers
2
Electric vehicles and use of wireless EV charging shows the promising future in automobile industry and to Witness a CAGR of 51.62% during 2017 – 2023
3
MB Securities wins World Finance awards for its strong strategy in investment banking
4
Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market to witness a CAGR of 35.48% during 2018-2024
5
Sandfire Resources America Inc.: Black Butte Copper Progress Report

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:41
Test Message
05:30
Benchmark’s Gold and Silver Project Exhibits Porphyry Style Geological Potential in the Golden Triangle
03:50
ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC
03:50
NEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. - NVRO
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Chegg, Inc. (CHGG)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)
00:59
Sandfire Resources America Inc.: Black Butte Copper Progress Report
00:38
CenterPoint Energy and Vectren merger receives FERC approval
00:29
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Access National Corporation (ANCX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ANCX Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 October 2018 08:20:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-06 09:20:48 - 2018-10-06 08:20:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY