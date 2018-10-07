07/10/2018 08:40:12

Belships ASA : Primary insider notice and disclosure of large shareholding

Reference is made to the detailed stock exchange announcement by Belships ASA ("Belships" or the "Company") on 4 October 2018 regarding the sale of 14,285,714 shares (30.2%) in the Company from Sonata AS, which is controlled by Sverre Tidemand, the chairman of the Company's board of directors, to Kontrari AS and a merger between Kontrari and Kontrazi AS' (being companies controlled by Frode Teigen and family) subsidiaries (LHS I Holdco, LHS II Holdco, LHN I Holdco og LHN II Holdco) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Belships (Belships Chartering AS), with consideration in Belships shares. 

The share sale is expected to be completed three business days after the approval of the merger plan and share capital increase by extraordinary general meeting of Belships, subject to certain conditions being fulfilled. The purchase price for the shares is NOK 100 million in total. Following completion of the share sale:

  • Sonata AS will have reduced its shareholding in the Company and will hold 17,461,778 shares, constituting 36.9% of the shares and votes in the Company. 

  • Kontrari AS will hold 14,285,714 shares, constituting 30.2% of the shares and votes in the Company.

 

Upon completion of the merger, which is expected to be completed before year-end 2018:

  • Sonata AS will be further diluted and own 17,461,778 shares, representing 10% of the shares and votes in the Company,

  • Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS - companies which are coordinating the exercise of shareholder rights in the Company, will increase its shareholding to 120,452,246 shares, representing 68.8% of the shares and votes, and

  • Nepa will own 13,330,834 shares, representing 7.61% of the shares and votes in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in sections 4-2 and 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

 

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Belships ASA via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
38
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
34
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
18
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
05 Oct
VWS
Han påstår nok at han rammer alle sine investeringer i bunden og sælger med mange hundrede procent g..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PI OCT. 9 NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
2
Health Needs Spike for Survivors of Indonesia’s Earthquake and Tsunami
3
ZN OCT. 9 DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. of Important Deadline in Class Action – ZN
4
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Fire Alarm Enclosure
5
StarChase To Recognize Center of Excellence Award Winners During the 2018 International Chiefs of Police Exposition in Orlando, Florida

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE, NVRO and CBS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:11
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT, PVG, SKX OPK and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:00
PDD LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Pinduoduo Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action– PDD
15:00
NLSN DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nielsen Holdings plc Investors of Important Oct. 9 Deadline in Class Action – NLSN
15:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSLA, ORCL, NLSN, ZN and SBGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08:40
Belships ASA : Primary insider notice and disclosure of large shareholding
06 Oct
Religious Liberty Expert Kelly Shackelford Statement on the U.S. Senate’s Confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court
06 Oct
23rd Annual Texas Country Reporter Festival in Downtown Waxahachie
06 Oct
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Christens Destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 October 2018 15:31:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-07 16:31:07 - 2018-10-07 15:31:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY