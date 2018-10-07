07/10/2018 15:15:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE, NVRO and CBS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 - July 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Nevro Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Nevro Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)

Class Period: February 14, 2014 - July 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, CBS Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBS executives, including the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie “Les” Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (2) CBS’s enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the company’s business strategy; and (4) as a result, CBS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the CBS Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

