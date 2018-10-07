07/10/2018 16:17:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
06 Oct - 
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Reminds Investors ..
05 Oct - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
05 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Class Period: September 23, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

Class Period: October 25, 2013 - September 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, AbbVie, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie’s strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, was through illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the AbbVie, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY)

Class Period: February 15, 2018 - September 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:17 ABBV
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
05 Oct ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AbbVie Inc. - ABBV
05 Oct MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PVG OPK USAT TRCO MCHP COCP ABBV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
04 Oct ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 20, 2018
01 Oct ABBV
AbbVie Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AbbVie Inc. - ABBV
01 Oct MCHP
Research Report Identifies AbbVie, NMI, Dollar Tree, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Halliburton, and Microchip Technology with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
30 Sep MCHP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PVG USAT MCHP COCP ABBV and ALNY
28 Sep ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AbbVie Inc. - ABBV
28 Sep MCHP
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MCHP, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
27 Sep ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, LCI, LOGM, PM, QRTEA, TRCO and ABBV

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Religious Liberty Expert Kelly Shackelford Statement on the U.S. Senate’s Confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court
2
NLSN DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nielsen Holdings plc Investors of Important Oct. 9 Deadline in Class Action – NLSN
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSLA, ORCL, NLSN, ZN and SBGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
Belships ASA : Primary insider notice and disclosure of large shareholding
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, LCI, PZZA, LOGM, PM and QRTEA

Related stock quotes

AbbVie Inc 94.38 0.6% Stock price increasing
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals .. 86.75 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:17
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:15
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRCO CHGG MGTI HAS CPB and ACHC
16:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 24” Explosion Proof Portable Pedestal Mounted Fan
16:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, LCI, PZZA, LOGM, PM and QRTEA
15:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE, NVRO and CBS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:11
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT, PVG, SKX OPK and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:00
PDD LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Pinduoduo Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action– PDD
15:00
NLSN DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nielsen Holdings plc Investors of Important Oct. 9 Deadline in Class Action – NLSN
15:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSLA, ORCL, NLSN, ZN and SBGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 October 2018 21:06:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-07 22:06:25 - 2018-10-07 21:06:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY