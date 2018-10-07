07/10/2018 15:11:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT, PVG, SKX OPK and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
05 Oct - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
05 Oct - 
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc..
05 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 – September 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: USA Technologies made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USA Technologies’ treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies’ internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the USA Technologies class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 - September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Pretium made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Pretium’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. 

On January 23, 2018, Pretium disclosed lower gold production than previously disclosed. Then, on September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research reported that the company's "reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized" and alleged that "management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable."

To learn more about the Pretium class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/skechers-u-s-a-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Skechers U.S.A., Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/opko-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: OPKO made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the OPKO Health class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 - August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Microchip Technology Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsemi’s financial performance was underperforming Microchip’s expectations; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Microchip Technology Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:11 MCHP
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT, PVG, SKX OPK and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
05 Oct MCHP
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ampio, Microchip Technology, Chegg, and Alnylam and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
05 Oct MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Microchip Technology Incorporated - MCHP
05 Oct MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PVG OPK USAT TRCO MCHP COCP ABBV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
03 Oct MCHP
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against Microchip Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – MCHP
03 Oct MCHP
AVR® Microcontrollers Now Supported in MPLAB® X Integrated Development Environment
01 Oct MCHP
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit against MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. – MCHP
01 Oct MCHP
Research Report Identifies AbbVie, NMI, Dollar Tree, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Halliburton, and Microchip Technology with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
30 Sep MCHP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PVG USAT MCHP COCP ABBV and ALNY
28 Sep MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Microchip Technology Incorporated - MCHP

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PI OCT. 9 NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
2
Health Needs Spike for Survivors of Indonesia’s Earthquake and Tsunami
3
ZN OCT. 9 DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. of Important Deadline in Class Action – ZN
4
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Fire Alarm Enclosure
5
StarChase To Recognize Center of Excellence Award Winners During the 2018 International Chiefs of Police Exposition in Orlando, Florida

Related stock quotes

Microchip Technology Inc.. 69.28 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Skechers U.S.A., Inc 26.07 -1.2% Stock price decreasing
USA Technologies Inc 7.030 4.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE, NVRO and CBS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:11
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT, PVG, SKX OPK and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:00
PDD LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Pinduoduo Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action– PDD
15:00
NLSN DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nielsen Holdings plc Investors of Important Oct. 9 Deadline in Class Action – NLSN
15:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSLA, ORCL, NLSN, ZN and SBGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08:40
Belships ASA : Primary insider notice and disclosure of large shareholding
06 Oct
Religious Liberty Expert Kelly Shackelford Statement on the U.S. Senate’s Confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court
06 Oct
23rd Annual Texas Country Reporter Festival in Downtown Waxahachie
06 Oct
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Christens Destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 October 2018 15:32:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-07 16:32:11 - 2018-10-07 15:32:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY