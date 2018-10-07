07/10/2018 22:00:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Golight LED Spotlight with Dual Wireless Remote Controls Inline Transformer

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leader in rugged industrial lighting, has released a new motorized LED spotlight as part of the Golight Series, ideal for hunting, fishing and other outdoor applications. This 36-watt spotlight operates with a wireless handheld remote control and a wireless dash mount remote control and includes an inline transformer that steps 24V DC to 12V DC.

The GL-9007-24I Golight Radioray is a motorized spotlight designed for all weather conditions that provides 2,500 lumens of intense LED light. This lamp has a 6000K color temperature, giving it the ability to clearly and sharply illuminate objects at long distances. This beam is extremely effective, offering enough illumination to read a book at 900 feet.

This spotlight includes one handheld wireless remote and one dash mount wireless remote. Both remotes include an internal 12V battery and have a range up to 100 feet. The remotes can even operate the light through walls, vehicles and other solid structures. The handheld remote includes an on/off button and 4 buttons which control up, down, left and right movement. The dash-mounted remote can be fastened permanently with screws or Velcro for a quickly removable solution and features dual speed control of the motorized rotation and tilt - ideal for remote operation conditions.

The GL-9007-24I is designed specifically for demanding outdoor usage such as hunting and fishing. The unit is constructed of high-quality ASA Luran thermoplastic which is heat resistant, as well as impact resistant and UV resistant. Motor components are constructed of LEXAN, brass, and stainless steel to provide rust and corrosion resistance. This light operates on 24V DC and features an inline transformer that steps the voltage down to 12V DC making it an ideal lighting solution for vehicles, boats, ATVs and similar sources of 12V DC.

“This Golight is perfect for hunting or fishing purposes where remote operation is desired,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The dual remote controls and mounting options offer very flexible operation.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

