PDD LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Pinduoduo Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action– PDD

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) securities pursuant and/or traceable to Pinduoduo’s initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted on or around July 26, 2018 of the important October 22, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Pinduoduo investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective at preventing third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the company’s online platform; (2) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues were unsustainable because a number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct; and (3) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 22, 2018.

