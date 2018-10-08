Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Aceto Corporation (ACET) and Encourages ACET Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET).

On April 24, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the company failed to implement and enforce proper internal control to identify the misapplication of cash; (ii) the company would incur large non-cash intangible asset impairment charges; (iii) the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (iv) the company’s financial results for fiscal year 2017 could not be relied upon; (v) the company’s fiscal 2018 financial guidance was overstated; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Aceto’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

