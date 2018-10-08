08/10/2018 21:26:34

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Aceto Corporation (ACET) and Encourages ACET Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET).

On April 24, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the company failed to implement and enforce proper internal control to identify the misapplication of cash; (ii) the company would incur large non-cash intangible asset impairment charges; (iii) the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (iv) the company’s financial results for fiscal year 2017 could not be relied upon; (v) the company’s fiscal 2018 financial guidance was overstated; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Aceto’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  

If you are a long term stockholder of Aceto, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Aceto Corporation and to contact the firm please go to https://bespc.com/acet/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

08 October 2018 22:02:34
