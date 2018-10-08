Churchill Downs Incorporated Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at 9 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast of the call at https://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by calling (877) 372-0878 and entering the conference ID number 2898556 at least 10 minutes before the appointed time. International callers should dial (253) 237-1169. An online replay of the call will be available at https://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

A copy of CDI’s news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

ABOUT CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, gaming and online entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We are the largest legal online account wagering platform for horseracing in the U.S., through our ownership of TwinSpires.com. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 8,000 gaming positions in six states. We have launched our BetAmerica Sportsbook at our two Mississippi casino properties and have announced our plans to enter additional U.S. real money online gaming and sports betting markets. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

Contact: Nick Zangari

(502) 394-1157

Nick.Zangari@kyderby.com