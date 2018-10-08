08/10/2018 17:07:35

HotSchedules Introduces “Essentials” Scheduling Solutions for Small Business

AUSTIN, Texas and ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotSchedules®, the leading provider of workforce and back office solutions for the restaurant, retail and hospitality industries, today announced the launch of two new offerings – HotSchedules Essentials and HotSchedules Plus. Small businesses in industries including healthcare, entertainment and recreation and personal services now have access to the best of HotSchedules’ industry-leading employee scheduling, communications and time and attendance functionality through a free trial on HotSchedules.com.

Building and administrating schedules using paper, spreadsheets or other manual methods can take six hours or more a week. HotSchedules Essentials and HotSchedules Plus give managers easy-to-use tools to build better employee schedules in 75% less time and provides employees with a central hub to swap and pick-up shifts, message one another and stay connected to their stores on the #1 downloaded scheduling app on iTunes. HotSchedules Plus also includes the company’s Time & Attendance module, helping managers reduce the time it takes to manage payroll.

“Since 1999, HotSchedules has been the gold standard in employee scheduling, communication, forecasting, and labor management,” said David Cantu, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at HotSchedules. “With HotSchedules Essentials and HotSchedules Plus, we’ve taken the full power of our award-winning labor platform and mobile app and tailored it to the needs of small businesses with the ability to add capabilities as they grow.”

“We use HotSchedules for employee schedules and maintaining time off throughout the business,” said Jae Creech, General Manager at Luv2Play on TrustRadius, the most trusted review site for business technology. “HotSchedules made it very easy to create and post my schedule. My favorite part is being able to see who wants to switch their shifts.”

Another reviewer, Christopher Moran, Director of Food & Beverage at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif. said, “HotSchedules helps keep track of specific availabilities, time-off requests, shift approval and swapping, and messaging. This makes scheduling very easy and provides instant updates to changes.”

With a growing user community of nearly 3 million hourly workers, HotSchedules is the recognized leader across top user-review sites including TrustRadius, G2, and Capterra, and is the #1 downloaded scheduling app and #3 paid business app on iTunes with more than 53,000 reviews and a 4.7 average rating.

To learn more about HotSchedules Essentials and HotSchedules Plus, please visit https://www.hotschedules.com/product/schedule/.

About HotSchedules

HotSchedules works with over 33,000 customers – from large international chains to some of the hottest new concepts. With a continual focus on innovation, HotSchedules provides innovative technology, services and user experiences for the restaurant, retail and hospitality industries, including Clarifi, the first cloud-based intelligent operating platform. Designed for independents, multi-unit franchise operators, and international enterprise brands, HotSchedules serves nearly 3 million users across 160,000 locations in 56 countries helping them control costs, maintain compliance, improve visibility, increase profitability and drive operational consistency. For more information visit: www.hotschedules.com.

Media Contact:

Tim Streeb

ICR for HotSchedules

646.677.1800

tim.streeb@icrinc.com

