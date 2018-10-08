Huawei Helps CMHK Build a 5G-ready Comprehensive Transport Network

HONG KONG , Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Recently, China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (CMHK) announced that it will partner with Huawei to build a 5G-ready comprehensive transport network covering 5G transport, enterprise private lines, and home broadband. This project marks CMHK's transformation from providing pure mobile services to fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) services, and strengthens the strategic partnership between Huawei and CMHK over network construction.

CMHK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. During its transformation to an FMC service provider, CMHK has joined hands with Huawei to explore network construction strategies and research network architecture and technology evolution for 5G.

With the Intent-Driven Network (IDN) architecture and uNetBuilder digital platform, Huawei's 5G-ready comprehensive transport network solution provides FlexE, Ethernet Virtual Private Network (EVPN), Segment Routing, PAM4-based 50GE, 96-wavelength 200G OTN system, and other new functions and technologies. Leveraging the Network Cloud Engine (NCE) that implements end-to-end, unified control and management and intelligent O&M, Huawei is able to help CMHK effectively build a 5G-ready comprehensive transport network covering private line and home broadband services at the optimal TCO. In a series of key technical standard and functional tests organized by CMHK, Huawei has demonstrated excellent performance and passed all the tests successfully, finally winning this project.

5G is now, transport first. CMHK's cooperation with Huawei to build a 5G-ready comprehensive transport network marks a new step forward in their transport network construction. Drawing on comprehensive experience in 5G transport network construction and advanced technologies, Huawei will help CMHK build a high-standard, best-experience comprehensive transport network and develop multiple services to achieve business success.

John Leung

John.leung@wmglobal.com