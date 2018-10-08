08/10/2018 16:58:30

Johnson & Quin completes SOC 2 Type 1 data security exam; Rigorous audit assures clients of secure I/T processes

NILES, Ill., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson & Quin, a nationally-trusted provider of leading edge direct mail production, integrated marketing solutions, data services and high-speed color inkjet printing, has successfully completed a rigorous examination of its data security processes and procedures under the System and Organizational Controls  (SOC) 2 Type 1 standards.

The meticulous examination was administered by the professional IT assurance and compliance staff at 360 Advanced, a respected national Qualified Security Assessor, HITRUST CSF Assessor and CPA firm based in St. Petersburg, FL. 360 Advanced has clients in 30 U.S. states, Europe, South and Central America and the Pacific Rim.

The SOC 2 Type 1, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is the most widely recognized authoritative guidance that provides service organizations a uniform method for disclosing independently assessed information about the design and operation of internal controls.

“As the security landscape is changing, it is becoming more important to be audited by outside, credentialed compliance specialists. Earning SOC 2 really proves to our customers that our security program has been evaluated, audited and approved by a credentialed third party,” commented Manish Haria, VP, CISO and CIO of Johnson & Quin. “Data security compliance standards are becoming more and more demanding, and we want to make certain we are ahead of the curve. Also, this does give us a competitive advantage as a differentiator from other firms in our industry who have not achieved this IT security and compliance designation.”

“We work with numerous companies in the financial services and insurance industries, and it is very important that we have the documentation to prove to them that we are handling their data and their printing materials in a secure fashion,” said Kay Wilt, Director of Marketing, at Johnson & Quin.

ABOUT JOHNSON & QUIN

Johnson & Quin, handling more than 250 million records a year, offers the latest production technologies, including high-speed full color inkjet printing in combination with postal and mailing services to achieve the lowest postage and delivery costs. Johnson & Quin offers data services, other digital personalization and printing options, and certified data security. Johnson & Quin excels at high volume complex projects requiring personalized and variable data printing. The firm was founded 140 years ago and for the past four decades has been a trusted provider of direct mail production, integrated marketing solutions, data services and high-speed color inkjet printing. For more information see www.j-quin.com, or find Johnson & Quin on Twitter or Facebook.

ABOUT 360 ADVANCED

Services provided by 360 Advanced include HITRUST CSF, GDPR, SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, PCI DSS, HIPAA Security/HITECH, Microsoft SSPA, and other security and compliance services for a variety of industries and business verticals nationwide.

For an initial consultation, please contact Eric Ratcliffe at eratcliffe@360advanced.com.

News release services provided by Clearview Communications + PR Inc./ The Message Masters.

 

