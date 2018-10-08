Nasdaq September 2018 Volumes, 3q18 Estimated Revenue Capture and Listings Statistics

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for September 2018, as well as quarterly volumes, number of listings and estimated revenue capture for the quarter ending September 30, 2018 on its investor relations website.

A data sheet showing the monthly volumes and quarterly capture rates can be found at: https://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics

