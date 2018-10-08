08/10/2018 21:15:00

Nasdaq September 2018 Volumes, 3q18 Estimated Revenue Capture and Listings Statistics

Related content
08:01 - 
HKEX Implements Nasdaq’s Real-Time Risk Management Tech..
04 Oct - 
Nasdaq Welcomes Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) to T..
03 Oct - 
Nasdaq Welcomes Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK) to The Nasda..

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for September 2018, as well as quarterly volumes, number of listings and estimated revenue capture for the quarter ending September 30, 2018 on its investor relations website. 

A data sheet showing the monthly volumes and quarterly capture rates can be found at: https://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology is used by 250 of the world’s market infrastructure organizations and market participants, including broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions.  Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, order backlog, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital return initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts.  Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control.  These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at https://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Media Relations

:    

Allan Schoenberg+1.212.231.5534 

Allan.Schoenberg@Nasdaq.com

Contact Investor Relations

:

Ed Ditmire, CFA +1.212.401.8737

Ed.Ditmire@Nasdaq.com

NDAQF

29120_nasdaqlogo_oct2017.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:15 NDAQ
Nasdaq September 2018 Volumes, 3q18 Estimated Revenue Capture and Listings Statistics
08:01 NDAQ
HKEX Implements Nasdaq’s Real-Time Risk Management Technology
04 Oct NDAQ
Nasdaq Welcomes Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
03 Oct NDAQ
Nasdaq Welcomes Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
28 Sep NDAQ
Nasdaq International Hosts Its Fourth Designation Virtual Investor conference
28 Sep NDAQ
Nasdaq to Hold Third Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Call
26 Sep NDAQ
Nasdaq Welcomes Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
26 Sep NDAQ
Nasdaq Welcomes SVMK Inc. (Nasdaq: SVMK), Parent Company of SurveyMonkey, to The Nasdaq Stock Market
26 Sep NDAQ
Delisting of Securities of MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., Tintri, Inc., China Auto Logistics Inc., Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc., and WillScot Corporation (Warrant Only) from The Nasdaq Stock Market
25 Sep NDAQ
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date September 14, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novartis announces FDA and EMA filing acceptance of siponimod, the first and only drug shown to meaningfully delay disability progression in typical SPMS patients
2
Under-the-Radar Atlanta Hotel Restaurant for Your Next Power Lunch
3
Telenor Group and Nobel Peace Center select sixteen youth to reduce inequalities in health using digital solutions
4
ACACIA PHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON FDA REGULATORY REVIEW OF BARHEMSYS(TM)
5
Broadcom Extends Automotive Ethernet Leadership with New Innovative Gigabit-capable PHY, Secure Switch and Smart Camera MCU

Related stock quotes

Nasdaq Inc 84.94 -0.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:44
Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 11:00 A.M. ET
21:42
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Files Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against Lannett Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21:39
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Nevada Gold, Pandora, and Sonic on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
21:35
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SKX PM USAT MCHP ABBV ALNY MGTI CPB CHGG ADNT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
21:31
Churchill Downs Incorporated to Host Investor Day on November 2, 2018 in Louisville, KY
21:30
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
21:30
Churchill Downs Incorporated Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call Invitation
21:30
PDC Energy Announces Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call – Tuesday, November 6, 2018
21:27
Steven Brothers to use Wichita Thunder Opening Weekend to Raise Over $50,000 for Fallen Deputy Robert Kunze’s Family: Rodney, Brandon and Johnny Steven to Stay on Roof with Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department Until Goal is Met

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 October 2018 22:02:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-08 23:02:31 - 2018-10-08 22:02:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY