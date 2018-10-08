08/10/2018 16:56:13

Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2018

Related content
03 Oct - 
IPO of Aston Martin
11 Sep - 
Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2018
09 Aug - 
Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2018

Private Equity Holding AG /

Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2018

. Processed and transmitted by West Corporation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, October 8, 2018

Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2018

The Net Asset Value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 85.55 (CHF 97.03) as of September 30, 2018. This represents an increase of 2.6% in EUR and 3.4% CHF, respectively, since August 31, 2018.

The enclosed monthly newsletter shows the development of the NAV and of the share price as well as certain balance sheet data and portfolio key figures.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, https://www.peh.ch

Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,606,341 as of September 30, 2018 (August 31, 2018: 2,604,519). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

NAV September 2018

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Private Equity Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Private Equity Holding AG

Innere Güterstrasse 4 Zug Switzerland

WKN: 906781;ISIN: CH0006089921;

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:56 PEHN
Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2018
03 Oct PEHN
IPO of Aston Martin
11 Sep PEHN
Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2018
09 Aug PEHN
Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2018
12 Jul PEHN
Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors.
09 Jul PEHN
Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2018
15 Jun PEHN
Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on July 12, 2018 in Zug
11 Jun PEHN
Proposals for the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
08 Jun PEHN
Net Asset Value as of May 31, 2018
28 May PEHN
Proposals for the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG: Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors and dividend proposal

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novartis announces FDA and EMA filing acceptance of siponimod, the first and only drug shown to meaningfully delay disability progression in typical SPMS patients
2
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Golight LED Spotlight with Dual Wireless Remote Controls Inline Transformer
3
Under-the-Radar Atlanta Hotel Restaurant for Your Next Power Lunch
4
Telenor Group and Nobel Peace Center select sixteen youth to reduce inequalities in health using digital solutions
5
ACACIA PHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON FDA REGULATORY REVIEW OF BARHEMSYS(TM)

Related stock quotes

PRIVATE EQUITY N 71.50 0.7% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:25
Correction : Transaction in Own Shares
17:23
Transaction in Own Shares
17:21
Aerojet Rocketdyne Successfully Tests Hypersonic DMRJ Engine
17:09
Lifeway Applauds Federal Drug Administration’s Steps to Reinforce that Kefir is a Dairy Product
17:07
HotSchedules Introduces “Essentials” Scheduling Solutions for Small Business
17:05
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
Transaction in Own Shares
17:03
Transaction in Own Shares
17:01
Ossur Hf : Össur hf. initiates a new share buyback program

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 October 2018 17:42:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-08 18:42:04 - 2018-10-08 17:42:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY