08/10/2018 11:46:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 5

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 05-October-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                205.97p
INCLUDING current year revenue                                              207.05p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
21
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
06 Oct
DANSKE
Det værste er dog, at du også er inde over!
11
05 Oct
VWS
Han påstår nok at han rammer alle sine investeringer i bunden og sælger med mange hundrede procent g..
11
04 Oct
OMXC25
Arnold har sendt en besked til alle, der er utilfredse med short-salg og giver det skylden for tab f..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NLSN DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nielsen Holdings plc Investors of Important Oct. 9 Deadline in Class Action – NLSN
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRCO CHGG MGTI HAS CPB and ACHC
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, LCI, PZZA, LOGM, PM and QRTEA
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
PDD LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Pinduoduo Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action– PDD

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:01
TowerJazz Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call
12:00
Signify share repurchase periodic update
12:00
nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release
12:00
Let the (Name) Debate Begin! BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® Celebrates Its Famously Mispronounced Dessert With a Free Pizookie® Offer That Everyone Can Agree on
12:00
Cancer Genetics and Cellaria Partner on Precision Medicine Tools
12:00
NioCorp and IBC Advanced Alloys Announce Successful Production of Aluminum-Scandium Master Alloy
12:00
Ducommun to Host Inaugural Investor Day on November 9 in New York City
11:59
ITG Releases September 2018 U.S. Trading Volumes and Provides International Trading Commission Update
11:56
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 October 2018 12:18:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-08 13:18:51 - 2018-10-08 12:18:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY