Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 5

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of

business on 5 October 2018 were:

424.41c per share (US cents) - Capital only

324.55p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only

435.28c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

332.86p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value.

3. Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February

2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares

(excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.

Blackrock Emerging Europ.. 323.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

