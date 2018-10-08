08/10/2018 11:54:00

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 5

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 5 October 2018 were:

648.64c per share (US cents) - Capital only

652.92c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

496.01p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

499.29p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the

Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662

Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

