Ossur Hf : Össur hf. initiates a new share buyback program

Related content Ossur Hf : Share buyback program completed Ossur Hf : Transactions in relation to share buyback pr.. Ossur Hf : Transactions in relation to share buyback pr..

Announcement from Össur

hf. No. 59/2018

Reykjavík, 8 October 2018

Össur hf. initiates a new share buyback program

Össur hf. has decided to initiate a new share buyback program (the "Program") tomorrow, 9 October 2018, which will replace the share buyback program that was completed today, 8 October 2018. The Program will be carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission's delegated regulation 2016/1052. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the Company's share capital and adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company's Capital Structure and Dividend Policy. The Company may purchase up to 5,000,000 shares under the Program, corresponding to 1.2% of the current share capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the Program shall not exceed USD 10 million (approx. DKK 65 million). The daily purchase shall not exceed 25% of the average volume in the 20 trading days before the purchase on the regulated market where the transaction is carried out. The purchase price shall not be higher than the price of the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid, whichever is higher, on the regulated market where the transaction is carried out. The Program will be managed by Nordea, which shall make its trading decisions independently and without influence by the Company with regards to the timing of the purchases. The Company's purchases under the Program shall be disclosed in accordance with laws and regulations. The Program will end no later than 30 June 2019, but the Company is entitled to discontinue the Program at any time.

The Company also reserves the right to buy back shares in block trades outside the Program with the aim to maintain net interest bearing debt at 1.0x - 2.0x to EBITDA. Such transactions will only be made outside "black-out periods", i.e. not within 30 days prior to publication of the Company's quarterly financial results, and when no insider information is available. Such transactions will be announced immediately after they have been carried out.

According to an authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting in March 2015, the Company is allowed to purchase own shares of up to 10% of the Company's share capital as it stands each time. The authorization states that the purchase price shall not be higher than the price of the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid, whichever is higher, on the regulated market where the transaction is carried out. The authorization is valid until 12 March 2020.

Contact persons:

Jón Sigurðsson, President & CEO Tel: +354 515 1300

Sveinn Sölvason, CFO Tel: +354 515 1300

Össur press releases by e-mail

If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register at the following web-site: https://www.ossur.com/investormailings

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopedics that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of braces, supports and prosthetic limbs. A recognized "Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by these statements. Össur hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ossur Hf via Globenewswire