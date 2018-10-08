08/10/2018 17:00:34

Ossur Hf : Share buyback program completed

Announcement from Össur

hf. No. 58/2018

Reykjavík, 8 October 2018

Share buyback program completed

 

On 6 March 2018, Össur hf. initiated a share buy-back program, see Company announcement no. 16/2018. 

The purpose of the share buyback program was to reduce the Company's share capital and adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company's Capital Structure and Dividend Policy. The program would end no later than 28 February 2019. The Company could purchase up to 5,000,000 shares under the program, corresponding to 1.2% of the current share capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the program could not exceed USD 10 million.

Össur acquired 2,130,549 shares under the program at the average price of DKK 30.05. The total consideration amounted to USD 10 million (approx. DKK 65 million) and thus the program has been completed. Össur currently holds 6,143,780 own shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the Company's total share capital.

The share buyback program was carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission delegated regulation No. 2016/1052.                                                                                                                           

Contact persons:

Jón Sigurðsson, President & CEO     Tel: +354 515 1300

Sveinn Sölvason, CFO     Tel: +354 515 1300

Össur press releases by e-mail: If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register at the following web-site: https://www.ossur.com/investormailings

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopedics that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of braces, supports and prosthetic limbs. A recognized "Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions.  Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by these statements. Össur hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ossur Hf via Globenewswire

