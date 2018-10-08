08/10/2018 21:30:00

PDC Energy Announces Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call – Tuesday, November 6, 2018

DENVER, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2018 results. The Company plans to issue its third quarter 2018 news release after market close on the previous day, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520

International: 1-253-237-1142

Conference ID: 6294656

Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

Replay Information:

Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 6294656

Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

Contacts:

Michael Edwards

Senior Director Investor Relations

303-860-5820

michael.edwards@pdce.com

Kyle Sourk

Manager Investor Relations

303-318-6150

kyle.sourk@pdce.com

PDCEnergyLogo_Ver1.jpg

