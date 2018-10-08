Sanofi: Disclosure of trading in own shares

1
Novartis announces FDA and EMA filing acceptance of siponimod, the first and only drug shown to meaningfully delay disability progression in typical SPMS patients
2
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Golight LED Spotlight with Dual Wireless Remote Controls Inline Transformer
3
Under-the-Radar Atlanta Hotel Restaurant for Your Next Power Lunch
4
Telenor Group and Nobel Peace Center select sixteen youth to reduce inequalities in health using digital solutions
5
ACACIA PHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON FDA REGULATORY REVIEW OF BARHEMSYS(TM)
1
NLSN DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nielsen Holdings plc Investors of Important Oct. 9 Deadline in Class Action – NLSN
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRCO CHGG MGTI HAS CPB and ACHC
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, LCI, PZZA, LOGM, PM and QRTEA
4
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Christens Destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)
5
PI OCT. 9 NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
1
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
2
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
3
Top Dry Bulk & Container Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
4
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
5
Leading Tanker, LPG and LNG Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC