BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 8

5 October 2018

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 37,892 of its Ordinary Shares at an aggregate price of 76.91 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 10 October 2018 the issued share capital of the Company will be 116,179,000 Ordinary Shares, excluding 2,787,000 shares which are held in treasury.  Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 2.34% of the Company’s total issued share capital (118,966,000 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 116,179,000 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2639

