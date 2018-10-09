09/10/2018 10:00:00

1 in 5 births in U.S. to Immigrant Mothers

Washington, D.C., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by the Center for Immigration Studies finds that one in five children born in the United States in 2014 had an immigrant mother. Based on an analysis of Census Bureau data, the Center estimates that nationally one in 13 births is to an illegal immigrant, totaling 300,000 births a year. One in eight births is to a legal immigrant. We also find that more than half of the births to immigrants (legal and illegal) are paid for by taxpayers, including 67 percent of births to illegal immigrants.

 

Steven Camarota, the Center’s director of research and co-author of the report, said, “The enormous number of births to legal and illegal immigrants may hinder assimilation as children from immigrant families will largely interact with only each other.”  He also points out that “paying for so many births to immigrant mothers may be appropriate, but the large share who can’t provide for themselves without the help of American taxpayers raises serious questions about whether our current immigration system makes sense."

View the full report: https://www.cis.org/Report/Births-Legal-and-Illegal-Immigrants-US 

National Picture:

  • In 2014 one in five births (791,000) in the United State was to an immigrant mother (legal or illegal). Our best estimate is that legal immigrants accounted for 12.4 percent (494,000) of all births, and illegal immigrants accounted for 7.5 percent (297,000).

  • The 297,000 births per year to illegal immigrants are more than the total number of births to all mothers in any state except California and Texas. They are also more than the total number of births in 16 states combined, plus the District of Columbia.

  • The estimated 28,000 births to illegal immigrants in just the Los Angles metro area are more than the total number of births in any of 14 states or the District of Columbia. 

  • More than half (54 percent) of births to immigrants (legal and illegal) are entirely or largely paid for by taxpayers because the mother is on Medicaid or uninsured, including 67 percent among illegal immigrants. This rate is also high among natives at 42 percent.

  • Of all births likely paid for by taxpayers, about one in four (429,000) was to an immigrant (legal or illegal). Illegal immigrants account for 11 percent (198,000) of all publicly funded births, and legal immigrants are another 13 percent (231,000).

  • We roughly estimate that the cost to taxpayers for births to immigrants (legal and illegal) is $5.3 billion — $2.4 billion of which is for illegal immigrants.

  • Although immigration adds enormously to the number of births, it raises the nation’s overall birth rate by only 4 percent, partly because immigrant fertility is not that much higher than that of natives.

 

States:

  • In California, New Jersey, and New York, immigrants (legal and illegal) account for about one-third of all births. In Massachusetts, Nevada, Florida, Texas, Hawaii, Maryland, and Washington, immigrants account for one in four births. Immigrants account for one in five births in Virginia, Connecticut, Illinois, Arizona, Rhode Island, and Oregon.

  • The states with the largest numbers of births to illegal immigrants are California with 65,000, Texas with 51,000, Florida with 16,000, Illinois with 14,000, Georgia with 13,000, New York with 12,000, and New Jersey and North Carolina with 11,000 each.

  • The state with the highest share of births to illegal immigrants is Nevada, at nearly one in six. Births to illegal immigrants account for one in seven births in California and Texas. 

  • In North Carolina, Texas, and Georgia, three-fourth of births to illegal immigrants were likely paid for by taxpayers. In California, Florida, and New York, two-thirds of these births were likely taxpayer-funded. In Illinois and New Jersey, more than half were likely funded by the public.

    •  

    Metropolitan Areas:

    • Among the nation's largest metro areas, immigrant mothers (legal and illegal) account for half or nearly half of births in Miami, San Francisco, and San Jose. They account for two out of five births in Los Angeles and the New York City area. They are also one out of three births in the metro areas of Washington, D.C., Houston, San Diego, Seattle, Boston, and Las Vegas.

    • Illegal immigrants account for more than one in seven births in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Jose, Dallas, and Houston. Typically between two-thirds and three-fourths of these births were likely paid for by taxpayers. 

     

    Marguerite Telford, Director of Communications

    Center for Immigration Studies

    202-466-8185

    mrt@cis.org

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    06 Oct
    VWS
        Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
    40
    05 Oct
    DANSKE
    6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
    40
    03 Oct
    VWS
    Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
    24
    06 Oct
    DANSKE
    Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
    23
    02 Oct
    VELO
      Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
    20
    04 Oct
    DANSKE
    Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
    14
    08 Oct
    DANSKE
    Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
    12
    08 Oct
    VWS
    It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
    12
    07 Oct
    DANSKE
    Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
    12
    07 Oct
    VELO
    Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
    12

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
    04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    01 Oct - Total voting rights
    24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Data Updates from Ongoing MAGE-A10 Studies and MAGE-A4 Study to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress
    2
    CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
    3
    EXL joins the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA)
    4
    Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
    5
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Rowan Companies plc (RDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RDC Investors to Contact the Firm

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    10:59
    Net Asset Value(s)
    10:55
    Senior Business Leaders and Executive Talent Advisors to Convene in London for AESC’s Disruptive Innovation 2018
    10:45
    Additional Update on Investment
    10:35
    Holding(s) in Company
    10:33
    Form 8.3 - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc
    10:30
    Perceptive Automata announces $16M in Series A funding led by JAZZ Venture Partners to advance human intuition for self-driving cars
    10:25
    Portfolio Update
    10:08
    Net Asset Value(s)
    10:00
    Pretium Resources Inc.: Brucejack Mine Q3 2018 Production Update

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    09 October 2018 11:16:23
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-09 12:16:23 - 2018-10-09 11:16:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY