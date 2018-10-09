09/10/2018 07:01:12

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, October 9, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,700,640 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from October 1, 2018 up to and including October 5, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €19.29 per share for a total consideration of €32.8 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €2 billion share buyback program announced on November 8, 2017.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 86,145,454 common shares for a total consideration of €1,690.3 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

