Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference

BRAINTREE, Mass., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global supplier of electromechanical power transmission and motion control products, today announced that management will be presenting at the Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Altra's investor relations website at https://ir.altramotion.com/index.cfm.  A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live presentation.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial manufacturer of highly engineered power transmission, motion control and engine braking systems and components.  Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has approximately 9,300 employees and over 50 production facilities in 16 countries around the world. AIMC-G

Contact:

Christian Storch                                                                                                                    

Chief Financial Officer                                                                                                  

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.                                                                       

781-917-0541                                                                                     

Email: christian.storch@altramotion.com

Altra Industrial Motion Corp Logo

