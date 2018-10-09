Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2018 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2018 totaled $116.6 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $58.7 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $57.9 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY As of September 30, 2018 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities 17,241 Global Discovery 132 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,324 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,092 Global Equity Team Global Equity 1,543 Non-U.S. Growth 25,753 Non-U.S. Small-Cap Growth 606 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 2,628 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 5,736 Global Value Team Global Value 20,249 Non-U.S. Value 21,189 Emerging Markets Team Emerging Markets 193 Credit Team High Income 3,237 Developing World Team Developing World 2,282 Thematic Team Thematic 186 Other Assets Under Management2 182 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $116,573 1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds. 2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

