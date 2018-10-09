Associa Cares Donates up to $100,000 for Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

Dallas, TX, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has earmarked up to $100,000 to assist homeowners affected by Hurricane Michael through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

Hurricane Michael, currently a Category 2 storm, is whirling around the Gulf of Mexico and is anticipated to strengthen before reaching landfall, potentially becoming a Category 3 storm. Hurricane Michael is forecasted to be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in decades and evacuation orders have been issued in at least 16 Florida counties along the Panhandle and Big Bend coasts.

“Associa Cares wants to provide assistance to as many residents as possible during this dangerous storm surge,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Widespread power outages, damaging winds, and potential flooding have been forecasted, and we wanted to have the funds ready and available to those most affected. The donated funds will help with initial relief efforts and be available for direct grants to those who have lost their homes or have been displaced due to storm damage. Associa has many managed communities in Florida; we will continue to keep the residents in our thoughts during this difficult time.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at https://www.associacares.com/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

