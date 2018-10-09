Black Hills Corp. Receives Approval of Rate Increase Request in Arkansas

FAYEYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Oct. 9, 2018 - Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its Arkansas gas utility, Black Hills Energy, received approval for a general rate increase from the Arkansas Public Service Commission to recover investments in safety, reliability and system integrity for natural gas service for more than 169,000 customers in Arkansas.

Since 2016, Black Hills Energy has invested more than $160 million to replace, upgrade and maintain more than 5,500 miles of natural gas pipelines in Arkansas-critical infrastructure required to meet system growth needs and ensure the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to customers' homes and businesses. These investments have improved safety and reliability by replacing aging infrastructure while meeting the compliance requirements of state and federal regulations.

The new rates will generate an estimated $12 million per year of new revenue. The commission's approval also allows the company to include $10.6 million of revenue that is currently being collected through certain rider mechanisms in the new base rates. The new revenue increase is based on a return on equity of 9.61 percent and a capital structure of 49 percent equity and 51 percent debt.

Black Hills Energy originally requested $30 million in new annual revenues to recover its investment in utility infrastructure and increased operating expenses, driven primarily by the strong growth in northwest Arkansas. The request also included revenue for additional planned staff increases to assist in serving a rapidly growing customer base. Primarily as a result of the reduction in the corporate federal income tax rate due to passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the company reduced the request to $18.6 million, based on a return on equity of 10.2 percent and a capital structure of 50 percent equity and 50 percent debt.

"This approval supports our commitment to deliver safe and reliable natural gas service to customers," said Linn Evans, president and chief operating officer of Black Hills Corp. "We provided infrastructure and support services to meet the increasing customer demands in our thriving Arkansas communities. This settlement allows us to continue promoting robust economic growth in the area and deliver strong long-term value for customers and shareholders."

The new rates for customers will take effect Oct. 15, 2018, and will include benefits related to federal income tax reform. The passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lowered the company's federal income tax rate from 35 percent to 21. These tax savings will be embedded in the new rates going forward and customers will benefit by approximately $1.5 million in 2018 and $6.2 million annually thereafter.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.25 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com, www.blackhillscorp.com/corporateresponsibility and www.blackhillsenergy.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements, including anticipated revenues from the new rate increase and our ability to deliver an appropriate return to investors. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which we believe are reasonable based on current expectations and projections about future events and industry conditions and trends affecting our business. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, among other things, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, the risk factors described in Item 1A of Part I of our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports that we file with the SEC from time to time.

New factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, or the extent to which any such factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

