Borregaard: Invitation to Q3 2018 announcement

9 October 2018: Borregaard ASA ("Borregaard", OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q3 2018 results

Borregaard will report third quarter 2018 results on Tuesday 23 October 2018 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on www.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations.

A presentation of the third quarter 2018 results will also be held at 08:00 CET at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo. The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at www.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit www.borregaard.com.

Contact

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

