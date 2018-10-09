09/10/2018 07:35:30

Borregaard: Invitation to Q3 2018 announcement

9 October 2018: Borregaard ASA ("Borregaard", OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q3 2018 results

Borregaard will report third quarter 2018 results on Tuesday 23 October 2018 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on www.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations.

A presentation of the third quarter 2018 results will also be held at 08:00 CET at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo. The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at www.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit www.borregaard.com.

Contact

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Borregaard via Globenewswire

