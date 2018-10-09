Brunswick Corporation : Boating Services Network Launches OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals

Mettawa, Ill. Oct. 9, 2018 - Boating Services Network, the new boating services division of marine leader Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has launched OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals ("OnBoard"), a state-of-the-art, turnkey business platform empowering marine dealers and marinas to expand their operations and serve the emerging and rapidly growing boat club and rental consumer market segments.

For those looking to attract new customers interested in the boating lifestyle, OnBoard (www.onboard-boating.com) will provide several marketing and financial benefits to its operator partners, including:

Access to a diverse fleet of leading boat brands,

Financing for boat fleet purchases (subject to credit approval),

Software for boating club and rental operations, and

A range of tools and best practices to help operators build a successful operation.

The suite of boats, tools and services available through OnBoard will enable club and rental operators to provide club members and rental customers an exceptional boating experience with a diverse fleet of newer boats, an easy-to-use online reservation system, incentives for members to become boat owners as they become captivated by the boating lifestyle, and many more benefits over time.

"We've launched OnBoard at a great time. We can take advantage of the strong and growing interest in boating lifestyle experiences, while participating in sharing-economy trends , " said Cecil Cohn, vice president - Boating Services Network. "We believe that by offering the best value and experience, we can grow and cultivate interest as a gateway to boat ownership across a broader cross section of consumers. We have the opportunity to attract a new generation of boaters and provide them with a positive, exceptional experience on the water."

The launch of OnBoard follows the very successful alliance between Boating Services Network and Suntex Marinas over the past few years. "Our success with Suntex is rooted in a common objective to grow boating participation and ownership while providing exceptional consumer experiences. We are currently supporting Suntex in the operation of multiple boating clubs and rental locations. OnBoard will build upon this valuable experience as we scale our efforts moving forward," said Bijoy Jha, vice president of business development and finance, Boating Services Network.

Primarily, Boating Services Network will be working with dealers and marinas across the U.S. and Canada to introduce the OnBoard offering, beginning immediately. Cohn continued, "One of our primary goals at Boating Services Network is to introduce an array of initiatives to bring more boaters into our industry and contribute to the growth and success of our marine partners. OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals is an exciting start that we believe can grow and scale quickly, and we will continue to seek solutions and services to set the standard for exceptional boating experiences."

OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals is seeking partnership with marine dealers and/or marinas to begin preparing for the next boating season in each local market. Those interested in exploring how they can launch an OnBoard Boating Club and Rental location are encouraged to call 1-833-GET-ONBD (1-833-438-6623) or visit www.onboard-boating.com to learn more.

About Boating Services Network

Headquartered in Vernon Hills, Ill., Boating Services Network's leading dealer finance and operations service brands include floor planning from Brunswick Acceptance Corporation (USA) and Brunswick Commercial Finance (Canada), retail finance from Blue Water Finance and Mercury Repower Finance, retail extended product protection from Passport and Passport Premier, private label limited warranties for leading boat and engine manufacturers, retail insurance from Boater's Choice Insurance and close to 50 name brand marine dealer service providers from Brunswick Dealer Advantage. For more information about existing services, contact Kirsten Schuchardt, Director, Sales & Dealer Services at 920-929-5094.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Ancor, Attwood, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, Czone, Del City, Garelick, Lenco Marine, Marinco, Mastervolt, Mercury, NAUTIC-ON, Park Power, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, Quicksilver and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine, Lankhorst Taselaar, Payne's Marine and BLA parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

Contact: Daniel Kubera Director - Media Relations and Corporate Communications

