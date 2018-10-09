CellaVision AB pesents the third quarter 2018 on October 23 at 11:00 CET

09/10/2018 07:20:22

CellaVision presents the third quarter 2018 on October 23 at 11:00 CET

The information was submitted to the public on October 9, 2018 at 8:20 CET

CellaVision AB (publ) will publish the interim report for the third quarter on

October 23, 2018 at 8:20 CET. The report will be available at www.cellavision.com

In connection with the release of the interim report analysts, investors and media are hereby invited to a telephone conference and audio webcast at 11:00 CET where Zlatko Rihter, CEO, will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be in English via a conference call or audio webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cellavision-q3-2018

Phone number for the conference:

SE: +46850336562

UK: +442030089810

US: +18558315945

No pre-registration is required. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replaces manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the market support organizations in the US, Canada, China, Sweden, Japan, UAE, Korea, Australia, France, Germany, Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico and India. In 2017 sales were SEK 309 million and the company's growth target is

15 % per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list.

Read more at www.cellavision.com

Invitation telco Q3 2018

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: CellaVision AB via Globenewswire

