09/10/2018 07:15:26

Changes in Ramirent Executive Management Team

Ramirent Plc              Stock Exchange Release                   9 October, 2018 at 09:15 EET

Ramirent Plc is announcing the following changes in its Executive Management Team. Executive Vice President and CFO Pierre Brorsson will leave the company due to personal reasons as of October 9, 2018. Jonas Söderkvist, Executive Vice President, Group Business Development, will serve as the company's interim CFO starting as of October 9, while the search for new Chief Financial Officer is conducted. Jonas has been previously working as Ramirent's CFO between 2009 and 2015.

 

For further information:

Terhi Jokinen, Group Communications Manager, tel. +358 207 502 086, terhi.jokinen@ramirent.com

RAMIRENT is a leading rental equipment group combining the best equipment, services and know-how into rental solutions that simplify customer's business. Ramirent serves a broad range of customer sectors including construction, industry, services, the public sector and households. In 2017, Ramirent Group sales totaled EUR 724 million. The Group has 2,943 employees in 300 customer centers in 10 countries in northern and eastern Europe. Ramirent is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki (RMR1V). Ramirent - More than machines®.

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, main news media, www.ramirent.com 

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ramirent Oyj via Globenewswire

