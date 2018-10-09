Changes in Ramirent Executive Management Team

Ramirent Plc Stock Exchange Release 9 October, 2018 at 09:15 EET

Ramirent Plc is announcing the following changes in its Executive Management Team. Executive Vice President and CFO Pierre Brorsson will leave the company due to personal reasons as of October 9, 2018. Jonas Söderkvist, Executive Vice President, Group Business Development, will serve as the company's interim CFO starting as of October 9, while the search for new Chief Financial Officer is conducted. Jonas has been previously working as Ramirent's CFO between 2009 and 2015.

