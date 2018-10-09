09/10/2018 07:57:55

Clio Becomes the First Completely Cloud-Based Case Management Software Endorsed by the Law Society of England and Wales

Dublin, ROI, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clio, a leader in cloud-based legal case management, received an endorsement from the Law Society of England and Wales. The Law Society has been added to the growing list of more than 65 regional and municipal law societies and bar associations across the world currently approving Clio as a case management solution. Clio is now the first completely cloud-based legal case management solution to earn the endorsement of the Law Society of England and Wales.

“The Law Society is pleased to be endorsing Clio and their completely cloud-based case management software,” said Simon Drane, the Law Society’s Executive Director of Business Development. “We identified Clio as a supplier which suits our members’ needs, especially as business efficiency is central to performance.”

As the independent professional body for solicitors in England and Wales, the Law Society strives to be the voice of solicitors, to drive excellence in the profession, and to safeguard the rule of law. Representing the interests of over 160,000 registered legal practitioners to parliament, government, and regulatory bodies, the Law Society of England and Wales influences the legislative and regulatory environment in the public interest and promotes the legal profession.

“We are excited to be endorsed by the Law Society of England and Wales to help legal professionals across the UK gain the benefits of moving to the cloud,” said Jack Newton, CEO and Co-founder of Clio. “We are committed to transforming the practice of law, for good, and we look forward to continuing our educational efforts and supporting the Law Society in moving the practice of law forward.”

Before Clio, case management solutions available in the UK were outdated, server-based, and costly to purchase and manage—typically requiring extensive hardware and IT support. This put case management solutions out of reach for the average small- and medium-sized law firms. Since Clio came to the UK, the organisation has been continuously iterating and developing solutions designed specifically for UK law firms to stay competitive in an ever-changing and demanding market.

With Clio’s cloud-based legal case management software, solicitors can manage their firms from intake to invoice in one centralised, compliant platform. They can eliminate tedious tasks and gain better insights into their work, firm, and clients—from anywhere, at any time.  

Also approved by the Law Society of Scotland, Clio has helped thousands of UK legal practitioners move to the cloud and work more efficiently and effectively, with current customers singing the organisation’s praises.

“I am very happy with the Clio software which enables me to run my legal practice efficiently and effectively. The customer service from Clio is exceptional which means that I can always get the help I need to learn new aspects of the software and continually improve my client care. The Clio team is approachable, knowledgeable, professional and reliable—which is exactly what my business requires,” said Katie Beckett, Director at The Notary Solution Limited from Leeds, England.

This commitment to transforming the practice of law, for good, goes beyond the software. Clio is committed to supporting lawyers in the UK through educational resources, and has already participated in over 70 events, written over 80 guides, white papers, blog articles, and instructional materials, and has hosted over 1,000 webinars, personalised training sessions, and online courses.

With this new partnership, Clio looks forward to supporting even more UK practitioners in taking their practice to the cloud, and is offering members of the Law Society of England and Wales complimentary data migrations. 

About Clio:

Founded in 2008, Clio is the leader in cloud-based legal case management software, with 150,000 customers worldwide. With Clio, law firms can manage their practice from one centralised and compliant platform. As the first-to-market provider, Clio has earned the approval of over 65 bar associations and law societies globally. Learn more at clio.com/uk.

Sasha Perrin, Senior Manager, Brand and Communications

Clio

1-888-858-2564 x625

sasha.perrin@clio.com

