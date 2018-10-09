09/10/2018 00:24:48

CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CTMX) a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody™ therapeutic technology platform, today announced that additional clinical results from PROCLAIM-072, an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-L1, will be presented at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO). The conference will take place from October 19-23 in Munich, Germany.

Two posters will provide additional results from the ongoing monotherapy dose escalation arm and the combination arm with Yervoy® (ipilimumab) of the PROCLAIM-CX-072 trial, each in patients with advanced unresectable solid tumors.

CytomX’s ESMO poster presentations will include longer follow-up periods from additional patients treated in both the monotherapy and combination arms, new patient data from the combination arm and will reflect a data cutoff approximately three months after the abstract data cutoff.

 

Poster 435P - Preliminary Results of PROCLAIM-CX-072: The First-In-Human, Dose-Finding Trial of PD-L1 Probody Therapeutic CX-072 as Monotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Presenter: Valentina Boni, M.D., Ph.D., START Madrid-CIOCC HM University Hospital Sanchinarro, Madrid, Spain
Date/Time: Monday, October 22, 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. CEST/ 6:45 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. EDT
Location: Hall A3

Poster 436P - Preliminary Results of the First-In-Human, Dose-Finding PROCLAIM-CX-072 Trial Evaluating the PD-L1 Probody Therapeutic CX-072 in Combination with Ipilimumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
Presenter: Ruth Plummer, M.D., Northern Centre for Cancer Care, Newcastle, United Kingdom                                 
Date/Time: Monday, October 22, 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. CEST/ 6:45 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. EDT
Location: Hall A3
   

Poster abstracts can be located by searching The ESMO 2018 Online Program Session and using the Poster numbers above.

CytomX’s posters will be available online under the Events and Presentations section of the CytomX website at the time of presentation at www.CytomX.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

CytomX will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these presentations on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. CEST/ 8:30 a.m. EDT. Participants can dial 1-877-809-6037 U.S. Toll Free or 1-615-247-0221 International using the Conference ID: 1275596.

A live webcast can be accessed under the Events and Presentations Section of CytomX’s Investor Relations section at https://ir.cytomx.com/events-and-presentations. Access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software and slides. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on CytomX’s website for 30 days following the event.

About PROCLAIM

PROCLAIM (Probody Clinical Assessment In Man) is an international umbrella program designed to evaluate CytomX Probody therapeutics. The first module is the PROCLAIM-072 clinical program, an open-label, dose-finding Phase 1/2 trial evaluating CX-072 as monotherapy and in combination with Yervoy® (ipilimumab) or Zelboraf®(vemurafenib) in patients with metastatic or locally advanced unresectable solid tumors or lymphomas. CytomX aims to achieve three goals as part of the PROCLAIM-072 clinical trial:

Tolerability: Demonstrate that CX-072 is well tolerated in patients, and potentially improves safety, particularly in the combination setting.

Anti-cancer activity: Demonstrate initial evidence of CX-072’s anti-cancer activity as monotherapy and in combination.

Translational program and Probody platform proof-of-concept: Explore mechanistic aspects of Probody activity in patients as observed in preclinical models.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody™ therapeutic technology platform. Probody therapeutics are designed to exploit unique conditions of the tumor microenvironment to more effectively localize antibody binding and activity while limiting activity in healthy tissues. The Company’s pipeline includes cancer immunotherapies against clinically-validated targets, including a PD-L1-targeting Probody therapeutic wholly owned by CytomX (CX-072), a PD-1-targeting Probody therapeutic wholly owned by CytomX (CX-188) and a CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutic partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS-986249). The pipeline also includes first-in-class Probody drug conjugates against high potential targets including a CD166-targeting Probody drug conjugate wholly owned by CytomX (CX-2009), and a CD71-targeting Probody drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie (CX-2029) are among cancer targets that have been considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody drug conjugates due to their presence on many healthy tissues. CytomX and its partners have four programs in the clinic.  In addition to its wholly owned programs, CytomX has strategic collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and ImmunoGen, Inc. For more information, visit www.cytomx.com.

CytomX Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control, and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of CytomX’s or any of its collaborative partners’ product candidates, administered separately or in combination, CytomX’s ability and the ability of its collaborative partners to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials, including CytomX’s Phase 1/2 clinical trials of CX-072, CX-2009 and CX-2029, the timing of any future clinical trials to be initiated by CytomX or any of its collaborative partners, CytomX’s expectations regarding the availability of clinical data, CytomX’s expectations with respect to its collaborations, and CytomX’s expectations regarding the timing of potential regulatory filings. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: three of CytomX’s product candidates under its Probody platform are in the initial stages of clinical development and its other product candidates are currently in preclinical development, and the process by which preclinical and clinical development could potentially lead to an approved product is long and subject to significant risks and uncertainties; the possibility that the results of early clinical trials may not be predictive of future results; the possibility that CytomX’s clinical trials will not be successful; CytomX’s dependence on the success of CX-072, CX-2009 and CX-2029; CytomX’s reliance on third parties for the manufacture of the company’s product candidates; and possible regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries.  Projected net cash utilization and capital resources are subject to substantial risk of variance based on a wide variety of factors that can be difficult to predict.  Additional applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and development, clinical development, and other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in CytomX’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 8, 2018. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to CytomX and speak only as of the date on which they are made. CytomX does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CytomX Therapeutics

Investors and Media:

Christopher Keenan

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

ckeenan@cytomx.com

650-383-0823

 

CytomX Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
12
06 Oct
DANSKE
Det værste er dog, at du også er inde over!
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novartis announces FDA and EMA filing acceptance of siponimod, the first and only drug shown to meaningfully delay disability progression in typical SPMS patients
2
Telenor Group and Nobel Peace Center select sixteen youth to reduce inequalities in health using digital solutions
3
ACACIA PHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON FDA REGULATORY REVIEW OF BARHEMSYS(TM)
4
Broadcom Extends Automotive Ethernet Leadership with New Innovative Gigabit-capable PHY, Secure Switch and Smart Camera MCU
5
EXL joins the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:01
ITG Launches Conditional Orders for POSIT Alert in Asia Pacific
00:55
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Huazhu Group (HTHT) and Encourages HTHT Investors to Contact the Firm
00:44
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Rowan Companies plc (RDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RDC Investors to Contact the Firm
00:30
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against OPKO Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – OPK
00:24
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
00:03
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN)
00:00
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
08 Oct
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)
08 Oct
On the heels of Hurricane Florence, Verizon’s network is ready for Hurricane Michael

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 01:50:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-09 02:50:37 - 2018-10-09 01:50:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY