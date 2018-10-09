CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CTMX) a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody™ therapeutic technology platform, today announced that additional clinical results from PROCLAIM-072, an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-L1, will be presented at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO). The conference will take place from October 19-23 in Munich, Germany.

Two posters will provide additional results from the ongoing monotherapy dose escalation arm and the combination arm with Yervoy® (ipilimumab) of the PROCLAIM-CX-072 trial, each in patients with advanced unresectable solid tumors.

CytomX’s ESMO poster presentations will include longer follow-up periods from additional patients treated in both the monotherapy and combination arms, new patient data from the combination arm and will reflect a data cutoff approximately three months after the abstract data cutoff.

Poster 435P - Preliminary Results of PROCLAIM-CX-072: The First-In-Human, Dose-Finding Trial of PD-L1 Probody Therapeutic CX-072 as Monotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Presenter: Valentina Boni, M.D., Ph.D., START Madrid-CIOCC HM University Hospital Sanchinarro, Madrid, Spain Date/Time: Monday, October 22, 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. CEST/ 6:45 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. EDT Location: Hall A3

Poster 436P - Preliminary Results of the First-In-Human, Dose-Finding PROCLAIM-CX-072 Trial Evaluating the PD-L1 Probody Therapeutic CX-072 in Combination with Ipilimumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Presenter: Ruth Plummer, M.D., Northern Centre for Cancer Care, Newcastle, United Kingdom Date/Time: Monday, October 22, 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. CEST/ 6:45 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. EDT Location: Hall A3

Poster abstracts can be located by searching The ESMO 2018 Online Program Session and using the Poster numbers above.

CytomX’s posters will be available online under the Events and Presentations section of the CytomX website at the time of presentation at www.CytomX.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

CytomX will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these presentations on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. CEST/ 8:30 a.m. EDT. Participants can dial 1-877-809-6037 U.S. Toll Free or 1-615-247-0221 International using the Conference ID: 1275596.

A live webcast can be accessed under the Events and Presentations Section of CytomX’s Investor Relations section at https://ir.cytomx.com/events-and-presentations . Access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software and slides. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on CytomX’s website for 30 days following the event.

About PROCLAIM

PROCLAIM (Probody Clinical Assessment In Man) is an international umbrella program designed to evaluate CytomX Probody therapeutics. The first module is the PROCLAIM-072 clinical program, an open-label, dose-finding Phase 1/2 trial evaluating CX-072 as monotherapy and in combination with Yervoy® (ipilimumab) or Zelboraf®(vemurafenib) in patients with metastatic or locally advanced unresectable solid tumors or lymphomas. CytomX aims to achieve three goals as part of the PROCLAIM-072 clinical trial:

Tolerability: Demonstrate that CX-072 is well tolerated in patients, and potentially improves safety, particularly in the combination setting.

Anti-cancer activity: Demonstrate initial evidence of CX-072’s anti-cancer activity as monotherapy and in combination.

Translational program and Probody platform proof-of-concept: Explore mechanistic aspects of Probody activity in patients as observed in preclinical models.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody™ therapeutic technology platform. Probody therapeutics are designed to exploit unique conditions of the tumor microenvironment to more effectively localize antibody binding and activity while limiting activity in healthy tissues. The Company’s pipeline includes cancer immunotherapies against clinically-validated targets, including a PD-L1-targeting Probody therapeutic wholly owned by CytomX (CX-072), a PD-1-targeting Probody therapeutic wholly owned by CytomX (CX-188) and a CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutic partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS-986249). The pipeline also includes first-in-class Probody drug conjugates against high potential targets including a CD166-targeting Probody drug conjugate wholly owned by CytomX (CX-2009), and a CD71-targeting Probody drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie (CX-2029) are among cancer targets that have been considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody drug conjugates due to their presence on many healthy tissues. CytomX and its partners have four programs in the clinic. In addition to its wholly owned programs, CytomX has strategic collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and ImmunoGen, Inc. For more information, visit www.cytomx.com .

CytomX Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control, and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of CytomX’s or any of its collaborative partners’ product candidates, administered separately or in combination, CytomX’s ability and the ability of its collaborative partners to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials, including CytomX’s Phase 1/2 clinical trials of CX-072, CX-2009 and CX-2029, the timing of any future clinical trials to be initiated by CytomX or any of its collaborative partners, CytomX’s expectations regarding the availability of clinical data, CytomX’s expectations with respect to its collaborations, and CytomX’s expectations regarding the timing of potential regulatory filings. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: three of CytomX’s product candidates under its Probody platform are in the initial stages of clinical development and its other product candidates are currently in preclinical development, and the process by which preclinical and clinical development could potentially lead to an approved product is long and subject to significant risks and uncertainties; the possibility that the results of early clinical trials may not be predictive of future results; the possibility that CytomX’s clinical trials will not be successful; CytomX’s dependence on the success of CX-072, CX-2009 and CX-2029; CytomX’s reliance on third parties for the manufacture of the company’s product candidates; and possible regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries. Projected net cash utilization and capital resources are subject to substantial risk of variance based on a wide variety of factors that can be difficult to predict. Additional applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and development, clinical development, and other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in CytomX’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 8, 2018. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to CytomX and speak only as of the date on which they are made. CytomX does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CytomX Therapeutics

Investors and Media:

Christopher Keenan

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

ckeenan@cytomx.com

650-383-0823