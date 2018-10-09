09/10/2018 22:40:57

FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a Florida-based provider of insurance, today announced that it will release its 2018 third quarter financial results after 4:00 PM (ET) on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.  The investor conference call will be held on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 9:00 AM (ET).

The Company’s CEO and President, Michael H. Braun, and its CFO, Ronald A. Jordan, will discuss the financial results and review the outlook for the Company.  Messrs. Braun and Jordan invite interested parties to participate in the conference call.  A live webcast of the call will be available online at https://FedNat.com (in the Conference Calls section).  Listeners interested in participating in the Q&A session can access the conference call by dialing toll free 877-303-6913.  Participants are advised to join the call at least five minutes in advance.  A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live webcast is completed and may be accessed via the Company’s website.

About the Company

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. The Company markets, distributes and services its own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

Forward-Looking Statements /Safe Harbor Statements

Certain statements made by FedNat Holding Company or on its behalf may contain “forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “budget,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “indicate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possibly,” “potential,” “predict,” “probably,” “pro-forma,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” or “will” or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements might also include, but are not limited to, one or more of the following:

  • Projections of revenues, income, earnings per share, dividends, capital structure or other financial items or measures;

  • Descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, insurance products or services;

  • Forecasts of future insurable events, economic performance, liquidity, need for funding and income; and

  • Descriptions of assumptions or estimates underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.

    • The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the nature of the Company’s business; the adequacy of its reserves for losses and loss adjustment expense; claims experience; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail) and other catastrophic losses; reinsurance costs and the ability of reinsurers to indemnify the Company; raising additional capital and our compliance with minimum capital and surplus requirements; potential assessments that support property and casualty insurance pools and associations; the effectiveness of internal financial controls; the effectiveness of our underwriting, pricing and related loss limitation methods; changes in loss trends, including as a result of insureds’ assignment of benefits; court decisions and trends in litigation; our potential failure to pay claims accurately; ability to obtain regulatory approval applications for requested rate increases, or to underwrite in additional jurisdictions, and the timing thereof; the impact that the results of our subsidiaries’ operations may have on our results of operations; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets); pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against the Company, and any settlement thereof; dependence on investment income and the composition of the Company’s investment portfolio; insurance agents; ratings by industry services; the reliability and security of our information technology systems; reliance on key personnel; acts of war and terrorist activities; and other matters described from time to time by the Company in releases and publications, and in periodic reports and other documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

    In addition, investors should be aware that generally accepted accounting principles prescribe when a company may reserve for particular risks, including claims and litigation exposures. Accordingly, results for a given reporting period could be significantly affected if and when a reserve is established for a contingency. Reported results may therefore appear to be volatile in certain accounting periods.

    Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.  We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

    Contacts

    Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322,

    Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363,

    or Erick A. Fernandez, CAO (954) 308-1341

