Goldman Small Cap Research Initiates Coverage of PIX Token and Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Small Cap Research a stock market research firm focused on the small cap and micro cap sectors, has initiated research coverage of Lampix (Cryptocurrency:PIX). Utilizing a variety of standard valuation methods such as equity methods as a corollary, the research forecasts that PIX will trade around $0.03 in the near term, and $0.10 in the next 12 months, with higher prices expected as the technology and volume advance. As the AR market is projected to jump from $3.3B in 2015 to $133.8B in 2021, the Wall Street veterans are positive about prospects for the award-winning developer of tabletop augmented reality hardware and software Lampix, which leverages the PIX utility token.

PIX tokens are used in the company’s proprietary, crowd-sourced marketplace for labeled image data sets (image & description) for all computer vision, virtual & augmented reality and machine learning projects. The tremendous 85% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast represents a prime opportunity for unprecedented growth and revenue for Lampix and its partners as well as investors.

Lampix CEO George Popescu commented: “The Goldman Small Cap Research report on the PIX token and ecosystem provides a research-backed presentation of how the computer vision and machine learning industry will grow by bridging the gap between the physical and the digital. Applications incorporating this technology are virtually limitless.”

Given the strength of the technology and limitless applications due to its open API architecture, Lampix already boasts several Fortune 500 clients such as Bloomberg, BNP Paribas, BMW, Konica Minolta and others. Such companies realize that explosive AR will lead to massive demand for data sets to fuel AR/machine learning devices --- This will be critical to the maturation of the market while the PIX platform decentralization allows faster, scalable image data mining for any or all computer vision applications.

The PIX token is currently available to purchase on Bit-Z, BigONE and IDEX among others listed on the company website.

The full Goldman Small Cap Research can be accessed at https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/2997/2330/files/GoldmanResearch_Lampix-10.2.18.pdf?9234940847849319050

About Goldman Small Cap Research

Launched in late 2009, Goldman Small Cap Research is a leading provider of stock and stock market research, breaking news, and investor education webinars, with an emphasis on small cap and microcap companies. Led by Wall Street veterans, the firm offers free and premium products to its approximately 20,000 subscribers. Publications are always timely and actionable, and produced in a variety of formats to serve investors with some of the most valuable information available.

About Lampix

Lampix is an award-winning augmented reality technology company that combines their proprietary object-sensing software platform with an advanced smart projector and camera system. Lampix recognizes hands, objects, and documents bridging the gap between the physical and the digital with universal and communal augmented data. The company’s largest customers include Bloomberg, BMW, Nespresso, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Lampix was named winner of Highway 1 (2016), the AR/VR category in the Accelerator Pitch event at SXSW (2017), and was named Best Augmented Reality Display by Next Reality (2017)

Contact:

Lisa Chau

Director of Communications

Email: Lisa@Lampix.co