Google Pixel 3 on Verizon. Unleash the most powerful Pixel ever.

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is your home for the Google Pixel 3 , available for preorder today on America’s best wireless network. To make it easier to get a new Pixel, we’re offering a great limited-time offer. Just buy one Google Pixel 3 and get a second 64GB Pixel 3 on us. Both Pixels need to be purchased on Verizon device payment and you have to sign up for one new line of service1.

“With the Pixel 3, Google continues to redefine the smartphone as a personal assistant that can handle anything life throws at you,” said Brian Higgins, vice president of device and consumer product marketing for Verizon. “As Google’s exclusive U.S. wireless retail partner, you can be sure that your Pixel 3 is on a network that is as reliable as Google Assistant, no matter how many photos you take, videos you shoot or questions you ask.”

Pixel 3 gives you the power of Google in the palm of your hand, with a smarter Google Assistant; an intelligent camera and easy access to Google’s augmented reality tools, like Google Lens and more. Pixel 3 will be available from Verizon in two sizes – the 5.5” Pixel 3 and the 6.3” Pixel 3 XL, both available in 64GB and 128GB memory options – so you can pick the perfect phone for your purse or pocket. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL include the same great camera, dual-front firing speakers, wireless and fast charging2, IP68 dust/water/resistance3 and state-of-the-art mobile security.

To Unlimited and beyond.

Google Photos and Verizon Unlimited are the perfect combination to manage all the photos and videos you create with your Pixel 3. Every Pixel 3 owner gets free unlimited photo and video storage at original resolution4, so you never have to worry about running out of memory or losing your precious memories. With Verizon Unlimited you can upload your photos and videos quickly and seamlessly to Google Photos no matter where your adventures take you. You can also mix and match three great unlimited plans on your account to meet each of your family members’ needs.

The best camera made better.

Google Pixel is known for its unbelievable camera and the Pixel 3 is no exception. The Pixel 3 camera will help make you a better photographer, even if you don’t try thanks to new AI functionality that can select the best shot from your motion photos. Your Pixel 3 can even recommend a photo where everyone has their eyes open and are facing the camera.

A new Super-Res Zoom feature uses computational photography to reduce the amount of noise and artifacts in your photos when you zoom into a shot. If you like your portraits with a more artistic flair, you can also change the blurriness of the background in your photos before or after you click the button. Finally, Motion Auto Focus makes sure your Pixel 3 videos are sharp by focusing automatically as you record.

A better Google Assistant.

Google Assistant is the go-to personal assistant for all your needs. Simply say, “Okay Google” or squeeze the sides of your phone and ask your question. With the Pixel 3, Google Assistant now helps you screen your calls to avoid unwanted solicitors and lets you choose whether to answer a call or mark it as spam. Another cool new feature in Gmail is Smart Compose, which suggests phrases to use in your emails, making achieving inbox zero a cinch.

Pixel 3 also works seamlessly with Google Lens, now integrated directly into the Pixel camera. Google’s AI-powered sidekick lets you search for clothes, translate words and access information on the fly.

Beyond Pixel.

Alongside Pixel 3, Google also introduced two new smart accessories and a ton of new cases to customize your Google experience. Here’s what’s coming soon from Verizon.

Pixel Stand (preorder 10/9; $79.99): A wireless charger that turns your Pixel into a smart visual and audio experience that can be controlled by simple on-screen actions or by using your voice. You can even transform your phone into a photo frame, a way to control some of your smart home devices (with Nest integration) or an alarm clock.

Google Home Hub (preorder 10/9; $149.99): The next-generation Google Home includes a display that shows your calendar, reminders and more to help manage your day. Voice Match recognizes your voice so that you can create routines that are unique to you, and up to six people in your home can have personalized routines, too. You can also enjoy YouTube's video catalog directly on your Google Home Hub.

Google Pixel 3 cases: Verizon will offer a variety of fashionable and protective cases from Otterbox, Lifeproof, Tech21, Speck, Incipio, Under Armour, and Case-Mate. Additionally, Verizon will carry a ZAGG InvisibleShield® Glass+ VisionGuard™ for Google Pixel 3 that features a blue light filter glass.

Google Pixel 3 on Verizon.

Google Pixel 3 will be available for preorder on Verizon starting today, October 9, in Clearly White, Just Black and Not Pink. Pixel 3 starts at $33.33 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment ($799.99 retail price; 0% APR) and Pixel 3 XL starts at $38.74 per month for 24 months ($929.99 retail price; 0% APR). You can also pick up your Pixel 3 from your local Verizon store, online and through the My Verizon app when it’s available on October 18.

For a limited time, if you buy one Google Pixel 3 you can get a second 64GB Pixel 3 on us. Both Pixels must be purchased on Verizon device payment and require one new line of service. Also, preorder your Pixel 3 using the My Verizon app on October 9, starting at 12:30pm ET and get a free Pixel Stand5. This offer is good until end-of-day October 9, so don’t wait.

Visit vzw.com/wireless-devices/smartphones/google today to preorder your Pixel 3, Pixel Stand and Google Home Hub.

1$799.99 device payment purchase per device req’d. 2nd phone: Less $799.99 promo credit applied to account over 24 mos.; promo credit ends when balance paid or line terminated/transferred; 0% APR.

2Wired charging: rates are based on use of the included charger. Wireless charging: Up to 10 W with Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL charging with Pixel Stand (sold separately). Actual results may vary.

3Pixel 3 has a water protection rating of IPx8 under IEC standard 60529. Charger and accessories are not water resistant.

4Free unlimited online original-quality storage for all photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos from Pixel 3 through 1/31/2022. Photos and videos uploaded before 1/31/2022 will remain free at original-quality. Requires Google Account. Data rates may apply. g.co/help/photostorage

5Order must be placed through the My Verizon App on 10/9 only.

