Holding(s) in Company

TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

SANDITON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

2. Reason for the notificationState

Yes/No

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

YES

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the

acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify): 

   

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Premier Fund Managers Limited

Guildford, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)   
5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed

or reached if different)

08/10/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified:

09/10/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial in-struments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuer vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached19.10%N/A19.10%50,000,000
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

18.66%N/A18.66%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights
Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMPHJ8079,549,00019.10%
SUBTOTAL 8. A9,549,00019.10%

   

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration

date x

Exercise/

Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

   

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration

date x

Exercise/

Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name xv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Premier Asset Management Group Plc
Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd
Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd
Premier Asset Management Limited
Premier Investment Group Ltd
Premier Fund Managers Ltd19.10%19.10%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A
11. Additional information xvi

   

Place of completionPREMIER FUND MANAGERS LIMITED, GUILDFORD, UK
Date of completion09/10/2018

