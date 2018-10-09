09/10/2018 01:01:00

ITG Launches Conditional Orders for POSIT Alert in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITG (NYSE:ITG), a leading independent broker and financial technology provider, today announced the launch of conditional orders for POSIT Alert® in 12 markets throughout the Asia Pacific region. This conditional order functionality, the first of its kind in the region, enables sell-side brokers to indicate electronic block size liquidity in POSIT Alert, providing a valuable source of additional liquidity for buyside traders. Alert users who choose this feature will be alerted to block opportunities when matches are found. Conditional orders are already available for POSIT Alert in the U.S. and EMEA. In addition, ITG is raising the minimum notional order threshold for POSIT Alert trades in Asia Pacific from $250 thousand to $500 thousand.

The conditional order functionality adds to the significant buy-side block liquidity currently available in POSIT Alert. Indicated liquidity averaged up to $19 billion per day in the Asia Pacific region during the second quarter of 2018, with average daily turnover up more than 70% over the past year. POSIT Alert delivers average trade sizes of $1.2 million in Asia Pacific markets, up 20% from the average trade size in the second quarter of 2017.

“As institutional investors seek to unbundle execution from research and focus on improving trading performance, there is a greater emphasis on trading in larger size,” said Michael Corcoran, CEO for ITG in Asia Pacific. “Our new conditional order functionality and higher minimum thresholds enable POSIT Alert users to access quality block liquidity across the region. POSIT Alert also gives traders the opportunity to minimize their market impact, delivering average price improvement of 9 basis points and trade impact savings of 70 basis points.”1

POSIT Alert Momentum

The new conditional order functionality boosts the strength of POSIT Alert’s global crossing capabilities. POSIT Alert is available to buyside traders to execute in 38 markets worldwide. For more information on ITG’s full range of global electronic brokerage capabilities, please contact info@itg.com or call ITG’s Hong Kong electronic trading desk on +852 2846 3553 or New York trading desk +1 212 444 6100.

About ITG

Investment Technology Group (NYSE: ITG) is a global financial technology company that helps leading brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. We empower traders to reduce the end-to-end cost of implementing investments via liquidity, execution, analytics and workflow technology solutions. ITG has offices in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America and offers execution services in more than 50 countries. Please visit www.itg.com for more information. 

                         

ITG Media/Investor Contact:

J.T. Farley

+1 212 444 6259

corpcomm@itg.com

1 Average price improvement is total spread savings. Average impact cost savings calculated using ITG’s Agency Cost Estimator (ACE). Estimates based on 2Q18 POSIT Alert trading.

Investment Technology Group Inc. logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
12
06 Oct
DANSKE
Det værste er dog, at du også er inde over!
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novartis announces FDA and EMA filing acceptance of siponimod, the first and only drug shown to meaningfully delay disability progression in typical SPMS patients
2
Telenor Group and Nobel Peace Center select sixteen youth to reduce inequalities in health using digital solutions
3
ACACIA PHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON FDA REGULATORY REVIEW OF BARHEMSYS(TM)
4
Broadcom Extends Automotive Ethernet Leadership with New Innovative Gigabit-capable PHY, Secure Switch and Smart Camera MCU
5
EXL joins the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:01
ITG Launches Conditional Orders for POSIT Alert in Asia Pacific
00:55
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Huazhu Group (HTHT) and Encourages HTHT Investors to Contact the Firm
00:44
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Rowan Companies plc (RDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RDC Investors to Contact the Firm
00:30
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against OPKO Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – OPK
00:24
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
00:03
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN)
00:00
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
08 Oct
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)
08 Oct
On the heels of Hurricane Florence, Verizon’s network is ready for Hurricane Michael

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 01:50:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-09 02:50:44 - 2018-10-09 01:50:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY