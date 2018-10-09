09/10/2018 15:28:48

Jumpstart Automotive Media Unveils New Insights On Frustrations That Both Consumers & Dealers Face On Vehicle Pricing, Negotiations

Consumers Negotiate Because They Don’t Believe The Lowest Price Is Truly “The Lowest Price”

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A full 86 percent of consumers already have a price in mind for the car they want before visiting the dealer to test drive or purchase a car or truck. This insight is courtesy of the latest study from Jumpstart Automotive Media and Ipsos: “Today’s Auto Buyer and the Digital Retailing Experience." The study, available by clicking here, addressed the distrust consumers have in vehicle pricing, and the frustrations many dealers encounter when trying to educate consumers on the pricing process.

Why A Pricing Disconnect Remains Between Consumers & Dealers

Eighty-one percent of consumers don’t believe a dealer’s “lowest price” and still expect to be able to negotiate savings of a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. At the same time, customers may not understand how cars are priced, which can lead to distrust and frustration on the dealer’s part. For example, there are often questions around whether the dealer or the manufacturer sets the price, what costs are built into that price, and what (if any) aspects does the dealer have the ability to negotiate. Consumers believe that dealers are making a large profit, while dealers today are saying that they don’t make money until they hit volume goals, which are often a challenge to reach.

Part of the challenge consumers feel comes from the fact that prices on many new vehicles today are at or near all-time highs. Americans remain attracted to large SUVs and trucks, and even when they’re interested in cars they want fully loaded with features or size and space for versatility. Approximately 49 percent of consumers say they determine a “fair” price based on what they find on third-party automotive websites, another 31 percent deem a vehicle to come with a fair price if there is a negotiated savings off the sticker.  

Is Negotiation Non-Negotiable?

Despite nine out of ten consumers having at least some interest in a “no-haggle” model for car buying, most still prefer to negotiate their own deal versus other ways of settling on a price. And, even though most agree that the sales process takes too long, they’re still willing to spend a half hour or longer bargaining to save even $100. What’s more, a consumer’s desire to negotiate their own deal vs. the no-haggling approach has more to do with a lack of trust with dealership pricing than a desire to bargain. Lastly, 68 percent of consumers say they would prefer to deal with a non-commissioned sales person at a dealership.

“The cat-and-mouse game of pricing and negotiation at the dealership won’t be fully satisfied any time soon,” said Libby Murad-Patel, vice president marketing and strategic insights for Jumpstart. “However, finding a true understanding of what each side is looking for will ultimately help in reducing the friction and adversarial nature when it comes down to vehicle pricing. Consumers can’t demand a no-haggle deal but ultimately want to try and save a few bucks, and dealers need to help consumers better understand how they arrived at a certain price point to build more trust.”

Click here to access the complete report.

Methodology

Jumpstart commissioned Ipsos to conduct a comprehensive study into the consumer and dealer points of view. The study design included qualitative research consisting of a five-day online discussion with 28 U.S. consumers, a four-day online discussion with 28 dealers, and nine 60-minute phone interviews with dealership GMs and owners. Following these results, quantitative research was conducted in the form of online surveys of 263 recent buyers, in-market or intending car shoppers, and 54 dealership employees.

About Jumpstart

Jumpstart Automotive Media, a division of Hearst Autos, offers high-impact and performance-driven marketing and advertising solutions that achieve optimum results. An industry thought-leader known for its in-depth shopping reports, Jumpstart connects automotive marketers with the largest, high-performing audience of car shoppers and enthusiasts through partnerships with: Car and Driver, U.S. News Best Cars, J.D. Power Cars, NADAguides, Autoweek.com, Autobytel, Autolist.com, Daily News Autos, LeftLaneNews.com, CarSoup, CarBuzz, CarStory, VehicleHistory.com and iSeeCars.

JumpstartAuto.com, @JumpstartAuto

Media Contact:

John Sternal

954.592.1201

jsternal@meritmile.com

jumpstart.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Data Updates from Ongoing MAGE-A10 Studies and MAGE-A4 Study to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress
2
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
3
Dr. Fakhri Karray Brings Artificial Intelligence Credentials to Victory Square Portfolio Companies
4
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
5
Secure Planet Announces Its TGE to Power the First Crowdsourced, Security Vulnerability Knowledge Database

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:30
Continental Unit Engages Energy Infrastructure Advisor
15:30
Detection Technology Plc - Managers' Transactions
15:30
Detection Technology Plc - Managers' Transactions
15:30
Detection Technology Plc - Managers' Transactions
15:30
Detection Technology Plc - Managers' Transactions
15:29
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:29
German AI Trading Systems Company RISE Announces Security Token Offering at Blockchain Shift Conference
15:28
Jumpstart Automotive Media Unveils New Insights On Frustrations That Both Consumers & Dealers Face On Vehicle Pricing, Negotiations
15:24
Puration Inc Sets Sights On 2018 Revenue Benchmark To Carve Out Leadership Stake In $1 Billion Cannabis Beverage Market Segment

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 15:48:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-09 16:48:13 - 2018-10-09 15:48:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY