Kadant to Present at Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference on November 8

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced that Jonathan W. Painter, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 8, at 2 p.m. CST at the Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago, Illinois.

During the webcast, Mr. Painter will discuss the Company’s strategic focus, recent financial performance, and future expectations and goals.

To access the live webcast of the presentation, go to “Events” under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com .

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

mike.mckenney@kadant.com

or

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

wes.martz@kadant.com