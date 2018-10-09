09/10/2018 13:10:00

Kaminario Announces Record Financial Results and New Strategic Investor

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaminario, a leading cloud storage software company, today announced the company grew its topline software business more than 55 percent during the first nine months of 2018, relative to the same time period in 2017.  In addition,  the company has been operating with positive cash flow for the quarter ending Sept. 30.  Kaminario also announced that it received a strategic investment from Western Digital Capital, the strategic investment fund of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC).

Kaminario’s operating efficiency has been aided by the company’s adoption of a software-based business model that leverages a unique partnership with Tech Data, the world’s leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions.  Kaminario’s strong growth reflects its success in expanding its business with cloud scale datacenter operators, including software-as-a-service, consumer internet, and cloud service providers.

“Kaminario has committed to a software business model and to transforming its go-to-market strategy with innovative partnerships that help us accelerate growth, while containing cost,” said Dani Golan, founder and CEO, Kaminario.  “Reaching cash-flow positive is a milestone for Kaminario and will give us the ability to chart our own strategic path, while continuing to deliver unique value to our customers and partners.”

Building on a successful technology collaboration with Western Digital, Kaminario announced it has closed a strategic investment from Western Digital Capital. In August, both Western Digital and Kaminario unveiled complementary visions for delivering software composable infrastructure (SCI) solutions for the modern cloud-scale datacenter.  Kaminario has certified Western Digital’s Ultrastar® NVMe™ and SAS storage platforms for its software-defined cloud storage offerings.

“Kaminario’s vision for delivering highly flexible, composable storage solutions on NVMe/NVMf hardware aligns closely with Western Digital’s composable infrastructure strategy,” said Mark Long, president, Western Digital Capital. “Western Digital’s OpenFlex™ architecture and products enable the independent scaling of compute, storage and network resources and advanced orchestration through an open API. We look forward to working with Kaminario to advance SCI and software-defined solutions that improve scalability, flexibility and cost efficiency for cloud-scale data center customers.”

Kaminario’s software defined cloud storage solutions are delivered in conjunction with certified, industry-standard hardware stack available, on-demand, from Tech Data.  This approach delivers the flexibility and cost-efficiency of a software-defined storage solution with the technology capability of world-class solid state storage. Kaminario was recently ranked the highest for analytics and high performance computing in the 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities report and was recognized as a leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for solid-state arrays.

“Tech Data and Kaminario are revolutionizing the way software-defined datacenter solutions build a highly efficient path to market,” said John O’Shea, senior vice president, Global Lifecycle Management Services, Tech Data. “Our relationship allows Kaminario to focus on its core intellectual property while we provide all of the lifecycle management services that get their solution into the field and into production for customers.”

Supporting Analyst Quotes

“Early in 2018, Kaminario took a bold step to move the high growth All-Flash Array vendor to a software-only business model. Their fiscal Q3 results validate this decision.  Despite the size of this privately held company, they grew topline software revenues for the year to date at 55 percent, and have become cash flow positive. In addition, their innovative use of NVMe technology to enable composable storage infrastructure will give them an advantage in sales situations where customers highly value IT agility – something that is becoming increasingly important to both the enterprise and cloud providers.”

–  Eric Burgener, research vice president, Server and Storage Infrastructure, IDC. 

“In the modern digital economy, effective IT is a differentiator, one that can determine market winners and losers. Architecting the right foundation to deliver modern IT services requires an efficient hybrid cloud strategy bridges both public cloud solutions and modern cloud-scale datacenters. To this end, Kaminario is focusing on delivering the optimized hyperscale infrastructure required by modern IT with the control, performance of all-flash SAN and the flexibility of software-defined storage.”

– Scott Sinclair, senior analyst, ESG.

About Kaminario

Kaminario is making the autonomous datacenter a reality, letting customers stay focused on scaling their business. Kaminario’s composable data platform delivers the agility, scalability, performance, and economics that global organizations demand to stay competitive in a cloud-first world. Real-time analytics, datacenter automation, and assured data access let our customers power their mission critical applications and safeguard their digital ecosystem. Headquartered outside of Boston, Kaminario works with an extensive network of resellers and distributors, globally. For more information, please visit www.kaminario.com.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo and Ultrastar are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

Contact:

Parna Sarkar-Basu

Kaminario

+1-781-343-8127

parna.sarkar@kaminario.com

