09/10/2018 00:30:00

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against OPKO Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – OPK

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that an investor class action lawsuit has been filed against OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) (“OPKO” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s securities between September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased OPKO’s securities during the Class Period and suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about this action and their legal rights.  Investors may also receive additional information about this action at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/opko/.

On September 7, 2018 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a complaint against OPKO and its Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, alleging that they violated the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  Specifically, the SEC’s complaint alleged that OPKO and Frost were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes … from 2013 through 2018” in the stock of public companies that, “while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.”

Following this news, shares of OPKO’s common stock declined $1.01 per share, or over 18%, before they were halted for trading by Nasdaq on September 7, 2018 at $4.58 per share. 

On September 14, 2018, the Company’s common stock resumed trading and immediately declined further in value.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:

  Investors who purchased OPKO’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 13, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.  Additional information about this action may be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/opko/.

Investors who purchased OPKO’s securities during the Class Period and suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action and their legal rights.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
12
06 Oct
DANSKE
Det værste er dog, at du også er inde over!
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novartis announces FDA and EMA filing acceptance of siponimod, the first and only drug shown to meaningfully delay disability progression in typical SPMS patients
2
Telenor Group and Nobel Peace Center select sixteen youth to reduce inequalities in health using digital solutions
3
ACACIA PHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON FDA REGULATORY REVIEW OF BARHEMSYS(TM)
4
Broadcom Extends Automotive Ethernet Leadership with New Innovative Gigabit-capable PHY, Secure Switch and Smart Camera MCU
5
EXL joins the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:01
ITG Launches Conditional Orders for POSIT Alert in Asia Pacific
00:55
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Huazhu Group (HTHT) and Encourages HTHT Investors to Contact the Firm
00:44
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Rowan Companies plc (RDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RDC Investors to Contact the Firm
00:30
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against OPKO Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – OPK
00:24
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
00:03
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN)
00:00
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
08 Oct
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)
08 Oct
On the heels of Hurricane Florence, Verizon’s network is ready for Hurricane Michael

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 01:49:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-09 02:49:30 - 2018-10-09 01:49:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY