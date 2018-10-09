Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds USA Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds USA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAT) (“USA Technologies”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against USA Technologies on behalf of purchasers of USA Technologies publicly traded securities between November 9, 2017 through September 11, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased USA Technologies securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 13, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit www.ktmc.com/usa-technologies-securities-class-action

According to the complaint, USA Technologies provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally.

The Class Period commences on November 9, 2017, when the company filed a Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 with the SEC, which provided the company’s first quarter 2018 financial results and position.

The complaint alleges that on September 11, 2018, USA Technologies disclosed that it was unable to timely file its Form 10-K with the SEC for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 as it was “conducting an internal investigation of current and prior period matters relating to certain of the Company’s contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements.”

Following this news, shares of USA Technologies fell $5.74 per share, or over 37%, during intraday trading on September 11, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USA Technologies’ treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies’ internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; and (3) as a result, the defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

USA Technologies investors may, no later than November 13, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com .

