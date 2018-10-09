09/10/2018 04:38:10

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 after the market close on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. The Company will then host a conference call to review the results the next morning (Wednesday, October 31, 2018) at 8:00 am ET. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company’s website at www.klgold.com.

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 8:00 am ET

Conference ID: 6592814

Toll-free number: (833) 241-7254

International callers: (647) 689-4218

Webcast url: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1822279/6028C5351514369158F95452E33B0C1D

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a mid-tier gold producer with 2018 production targeted at over 635,000 ounces of gold from mines in Canada and Australia. The production profile of the Company is anchored by two high-grade, low-cost operations, including the Macassa Mine located in Northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district-scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.klgold.com.

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: tmakuch@klgold.com

Mark Utting, Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: mutting@klgold.com

