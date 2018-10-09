09/10/2018 13:09:00

Kuebix Named Great Supply Chain Partner Due to Customer Case Study

MAYNARD, Mass., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix, creator of a transportation management system that delivers true freight intelligence, announces being named a 2018 Great Supply Chain Partner. SupplyChainBrain has maintained a tradition of celebrating 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for sixteen consecutive years. Kuebix was selected due to a case study provided by their client Inmod, an international manufacturer and distributor of furniture, lighting and décor items. The case study discusses how Kuebix has helped Inmod keep their standard of quality and customer service high, all while reducing the amount of time spent processing an increasing number of shipments.

“Being recognized as a Great Supply Chain Partner thanks to Inmod's testimonial is a tremendous honor,” said Dan Clark, Kuebix Founder and President. “The Kuebix team is highly focused on the satisfaction of our customers, and as a result have become the fastest growing TMS on the market.”

Brad Berger, Publisher at SupplyChainBrain said, “For sixteen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was competitive and inspiring – coming from all sectors of supply chain management. Kuebix should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great!”

Inmod uses Kuebix TMS to quote, book and manage shipments, allowing them to view carrier rates side-by-side to choose the best rate and service for every shipment, helping to save time – up to 40 hours per week - and money. Inmod has been able to increase their carrier network, providing them with more options to choose the best rate and overall improve their transportation operations.

Kuebix, along with the Inmod Case Study, will appear in the 2018 October issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine as an honored member of this year’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

About Kuebix

Kuebix offers a transportation management system (TMS) with Freight Intelligence that enables companies to capitalize on supply chain opportunities through visibility, control and the use of predictive analytics. Kuebix is democratizing the rating, booking and tracking of freight with its free TMS, Kuebix Free Shipper, which can be ready to use in minutes. Shippers looking for financial management, advanced analytics and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro and Kuebix Enterprise and then seamlessly add Premier Applications and Integrations as needed. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to businesses looking to partially or fully outsource transportation management. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com.

About SupplyChainBrain (www.supplychainbrain.com)   

SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions ~ and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.    

Media Contacts:

Sarah Clark

Director of Marketing

Kuebix

sclark@kuebix.com

978-298-2157

 

Becky Boyd

VP, MediaFirst PR

becky@mediafirst.net

(770) 642-2080 x 214

 

 

